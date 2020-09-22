JetBlue Shares Climb on Upbeat Update

JetBlue says third-quarter cash burn is down and revenue and booking trends are up.

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report climbed Tuesday after the airline provided an update on its third-quarter operations, with its daily cash burn expected to be at the lower end of previous guidance.

JetBlue now expects its average cash burn to be closer to $7 million than $9 million a day as it cuts scheduled capacity 55% from a year earlier. Its previous planning assumed a decrease of at least 45%.

Since early August, JetBlue said in a Securities and Exchange Commission Form 8-K, it has seen "modest improvement in revenue and booking trends, driven by visiting friends and relatives and leisure demand.".

The company said these estimates are assumptions as of this week and do not constitute actual guidance.

Earlier this month, analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and $16 price target.

“We are bullish on the timeline of recovery in airline traffic which underpins our attractive industry view and drives significant upside to our average price target,” analyst Ravi Shanker wrote.

Passengers will return first to airlines with heavy exposure to domestic leisure travel, return to medium-distance flights and to airlines with strong customer loyalty programs and/or bargain fares, he said.

Shanker anticipates a “relatively quick rebound in traffic,” with demand, as measured by revenue passenger miles, “returning to pre-covid levels on a run-rate basis by late 2021-early 2022,” compared to the consensus estimate of 2023-2024.

Shares of JetBlue at last check climbed 0.8% to $11.64.