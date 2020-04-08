JetBlue Temporarily Reduces Flights Out of 5 Major Cities

JetBlue said that between April 15 and June 10 it will consolidate operations in five major cities: Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report said it would temporarily consolidate operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington amid what it calls "unprecedented low demand for air travel."

The airline will reduce flights out of the five cities starting April 15 and ending June 10. Flights will operate at one or two airports in each metro area.

"We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members," said Scott Laurence, JetBlue head of revenue and planning, in a statement.

In Boston, JetBlue will suspend flights out of T.F. Green International Airport while still operating out of Logan International. The company typically has 180 flights out of Boston but plans to reduce that to 28 flights daily.

In Los Angeles, flights will be suspended out of Hollywood Burbank Airport and Ontario International. Flights out of Los Angeles International and Long Beach will continue. The number of daily flights will be reduced to five from 44.

In New York, JFK and Newark will have flights while LaGuardia, Westchester and Stewart International will have flights suspended. The number of daily flights out of the area will fall to 30 from 215.

In San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport will have flights while San Jose flights are suspended. Total flights out of the area will drop to 2 daily from 19.

And Washington National Airport will maintain some flights while Baltimore-Washington/Thurgood Marshall will be suspended. The number of daily flights out of Washington National will total 5, down from the normal 34.

JetBlue shares at last check rose 1.8% to $8.92.