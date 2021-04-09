JetBlue Website Disrupted After Report of Political Donation

JetBlue's website was disrupted on Friday. It's unclear whether the event was tied to a report that it had donated to a congresswoman who backed President Trump.

JetBlue Airways' (JBLU) - Get Report website ran into difficulty Friday, a day after a news service reported that the carrier contributed to a congresswoman who voted not to certify President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

It’s unclear whether the two developments are connected.

On March 25 the airline made a $1,000 PAC contribution to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), according to an Federal Election Commission filing, Bloomberg reported.

Malliotakis sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees airlines, and she represents part of New York City, where JetBlue’s headquarters are located, Bloomberg reported.

JetBlue appears to be the first company to drop out of a group of companies that put political contributions on hold after Trump-supporting insurrectionists invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, Axios reports.

As for the Internet problems Friday, Bloomberg reported that JetBlue's website maintenance was blocking booking and flight check-ins. It also reported that the website directed travelers to book trips on Priceline.

A test of the booking system by TheStreet.com at 10:30 a.m. indicated it’s now working.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that JetBlue defended its contribution to Malliotakis, saying it’s again giving to politicians who can help its business.

The hubbub didn’t seem to affect JetBlue’s stock, which slid in line with other airlines.

JetBlue recently traded at $20.75, down 1.6%. It has soared 62% over the past six months as investors were enthusiastic about the rollout of vaccines and the prospects of economic recovery.

Last month the carrier unveiled a private offering of $650 million of convertible senior notes due April 1, 2026. It plans to use the funds for general purposes, including possible repayment of debt.

Also last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman Sachs GS was negotiating with JetBlue to become the carrier's credit-card issuer.