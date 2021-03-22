TheStreet
JetBlue Drops After Offering $650 Million of 5-Year Notes

JetBlue shares dropped after the carrier privately offered $650 million of five-year convertible notes.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of JetBlue Airways  (JBLU) - Get Report dropped Monday after the company unveiled a private offering of $650 million of convertible senior notes due April 1, 2026.

JetBlue will also grant the initial purchasers an option to buy $100 million more of the notes. 

At last check the Long Island City, N.Y., company was trading 7.6% lower at $19.40.

The notes offering is open only to qualified institutional buyers, JetBlue said. It plans to use the funds for general purposes, including possible repayment of debt. 

Last week, JetBlue said its flown capacity for the first quarter was expected to decline 41% from the year-earlier period pre-COVID, compared with the company's previous guidance for a decrease of at least 40%. 

The airline said while booking trends remain "choppy," the company has seen improved bookings among leisure travelers and people visiting friends and relatives. 

JetBlue also expects first-quarter revenue to decline 61% to 64% from a year earlier. 

The company also expects total operating expenses to decrease 25% year over year as it looks to reduce its cash burn. The airlines, and the entire travel industry, have been hammered by the coronavirus as people stopped traveling.

Last week a media report said Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report was negotiating with JetBlue to become the carrier's credit-card issuer. 

Barclays  (BCS) - Get Report currently issues the JetBlue cards and was also talking to the carrier about keeping it, knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal.

