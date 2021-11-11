Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Doing Good by Buying Well: Honest Co. CFO Kelly Kennedy
Doing Good by Buying Well: Honest Co. CFO Kelly Kennedy
Jessica Alba-Founded Honest Co. Stock Jumps on Q3 Sales Beat

Honest Co. stock gains after the household and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba posts third-quarter sales that beat analysts' forecasts.
Honest Co.  (HNST) - Get Honest Co. Report stock gained more than 7% in premarket trading Thursday after the household and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba posted third-quarter earnings that fell short of forecasts but sales that beat.

Honest Co. posted a third-quarter net loss of $5.14 million, or 6 cents a share, vs. a loss of $1.99 million, or 6 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 4 cents a share.

Sales, however, increased 6% to $82.7 million, driven primarily by “…strong volume growth in our skin and personal care and diapers and wipes product categories primarily within our retail channel, partially offset by a decline in the household and wellness product category,” the company said.

Gross profit rang in at $29.8 million while gross margin registered 36%, “…reflecting strong demand for our product offerings as well as efficiencies from our ‘costovation’ strategies, which mitigated the negative impact of cost inflation,” the company said.

Honest Co. went public in May at a price of $16 a share. At the time of its IPO, the company reported that its 2020 revenue totaled $300.5 million, up 27.6% from the previous year. The company posted a net loss of $14.5 million in 2020.

Alba, who co-founded the direct-to-consumer brand in 2011 and now serves as chief creative officer, said in a regulatory filing ahead of the IPO that "we were raising the bar for the entire marketplace and becoming a David to the many Goliaths out there along the way."

At last check, shares of Honest Co. were up 6.74% at $9.50. Since its trading debut, however, the stock is down 61.3%.

