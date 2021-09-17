Jensen: Economy Has a  Bearish Outlook

While the economy looked promising at the start of 2021, several factors have now demonstrated that a return to normalcy appears to be a longer-term goal.

The number of cases of Covid-19 continue to rise while companies continue to struggle in finding enough employees to fill vacant positions, wrote Bret Jensen in a recent Real Money Pro column. While consumer sentiment is beginning to wane, the stock market reaches new all-time highs.

“All of the above has started to hurt consumer confidence and sentiment, which have ratcheted down over the past month,” Jensen wrote. “More importantly, it is starting to affect job growth and economic activity. New business restrictions and the return of mask-wearing in much of the country aren't likely to help these metrics.”

The impact of inflation woes concerns business owners, especially smaller ones. Companies are still unable to fill lower-wage positions. These two lingering factors “played a key role in the hugely disappointing August jobs report,” Jensen wrote. “Unfortunately, I think that report might be a glimpse of things to come. The disappointing results were a driver for some of the substantial downward revisions in third-quarter growth projections we've seen recently from the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report.”

Growth estimates for the third quarter are now trending downward in the 3% to 4% range and could decline even more, he wrote.

The slowdown in growth prospects coupled with higher stock returns are “unsustainable,” Jensen wrote.

“Either economic and job growth picks up significantly in coming months or equities need to come down,” he wrote. “My bet is on the latter, and this is why I remain very cautious on the overall market at these levels and don't believe normalcy is anywhere on the horizon.”