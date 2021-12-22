Jefferies Likes Small-Caps, Such as Callaway, Dave & Buster's for January

Historically, when small-cap stocks have slid in the fourth quarter, they have rebounded the next quarter, Jefferies said.

While small-cap stocks have slumped in the last six weeks, Jefferies analysts say they and their mid-cap brethren may rebound in January.

The analysts have put together a list of 18 names that they like.

The basket includes Agco (AGCO) - Get AGCO Corporation Report, Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) - Get Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Report, Cambium Networks (CMBM) - Get Cambium Networks Corporation Report, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) - Get Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Report, Encompass Health (EHC) - Get Encompass Health Corporation Report, Callaway Golf (ELY) - Get Callaway Golf Company Report, National Vision (EYE) - Get National Vision Holdings, Inc. Report, FirstCash (FCFS) - Get FirstCash, Inc. Report, Lithia Motors, (LAD) - Get Lithia Motors, Inc. Report, Lamb Weston (LW) - Get Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Report, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - Get Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Report, Newell Brands (NWL) - Get Newell Brands Inc Report, Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) - Get Orion Engineered Carbons SA Report, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) - Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Urban Outfitters, Inc. Report, Vice Properties (VICI) - Get VICI Properties Inc Report, Woodward (WWD) - Get Woodward, Inc. Report, and XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report.

“Over [most of] the last several years, we have seen the January effect come early with stronger performance by small caps versus large caps,” Jefferies analysts wrote.“That is NOT the case in 2021, thus we may be set up to see a January effect” next month.

Historically, “when small caps were in the red in the fourth quarter, they have snapped back by a wider than average margin,” the analysts said.

“The average January rise for small-cap stands at 3.7%, but when the fourth quarter is down, they bounce back by 4.7%.

The Russell 2000 has slid 9% since Nov. 8

As for Jefferies’ 18 choices, “we looked for small- and mid-cap names that were in the red in the fourth quarter, but have higher than average return on equity.”

Valuations are more attractive than earlier this year, the analysts said. They note that the Russell 2000's price-earnings ratio has slid to 25 from 32 at the end of January.