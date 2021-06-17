Nvidia Target at Wall Street High; Jefferies Lauds 2 Opportunities

Nvidia benefits from the 'fourth tectonic shift in computing, in which parallel processing captures share,' Jefferies says, lifting its price target.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose on Thursday after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on the semiconductor sultan to $854 -- the highest on Wall Street -- from $740.

“We see NVDA as a major beneficiary of the fourth tectonic shift in computing, in which parallel processing captures share in the computing market,” Lipacis said, according to CNBC.

“We think NVDA’s decade-long investment in [compute unified device architecture] has resulted in a multiyear competitive advantage.”

Nvidia recently traded at $749.12, up 5.2%. The stock has jumped 41% over the past six months amid buoyant demand for its chips.

Lipacis sees a strong opportunity for software licensing in the data center.

"While software is mostly embedded within hardware sales today, enterprise [artificial intelligence] software in the data center can potentially be licensed. [That’s] similar to how VMware (VMW) - Get Report licenses its system software," he said, according to MarketWatch.

On June 14, TheStreet.com’s Brent Kenwell analyzed how far Nvidia’s rally might extend.

On the same day, the Telegraph reported that Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report had expressed an interest in British microchip company Arm if its $40 billion sale to Nvidia was blocked.

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s incoming chief executive, told the Telegraph it would be prepared to buy a stake in Arm alongside a consortium of industry players if owner SoftBank SFTBY were to float the company instead of selling it to Nvidia.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.