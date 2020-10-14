Jefferies Names Former GOP Sen. Bob Corker as Special Adviser

Former Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker joined Jefferies as a special adviser, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

Corker will work primarily with the firm's investment-banking business, Jefferies said in a statement.

“I see a tremendous opportunity to utilize both my business background and the experience I’ve had over the past 12 years to impact the growth trajectory at Jefferies,” Corker, 68, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

A resident of Chattanooga, Tenn., Corker was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 and was reelected in 2012, returning to private life last year.

In the Senate Corker held many positions, including chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and a member of the Banking Committee.

He was also one of the original members of the so-called Gang of Ten, a bipartisan coalition seeking comprehensive energy reform.

"Bob's successful business and entrepreneurial background, coupled with his nearly 20 years of local, state, and federal service, uniquely qualify him to help us drive the future of Jefferies," Chief Executive Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman said in a statement.

Corker founded a construction company in 1978 and sold it in 1990. He later acquired two of the largest real estate companies in Chattanooga and served one term as the city's mayor from 2001 to 2005.

In July 2016 Corker removed himself from consideration as Donald Trump's running mate

“I feel like there are people better suited for that role, and I’m better suited for other kinds of roles,” Corker said in an interview at the time with the Tennessean's Washington bureau.