December 6, 2021
Jefferies Likes Facebook, Apple, Microsoft as Metaverse Plays

The metaverse will be “the biggest disruption humans have ever experienced,” Jefferies says, apparently not eager for understatement.
Jefferies has compiled a list of stocks that will benefit from metaverse development, including Meta Platforms (Facebook) FB, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Coinbase COIN.

It will be “the biggest disruption humans have ever experienced,” Jefferies analysts led by Simon Powell wrote in a report cited by CNBC. 

“The metaverse will consist of numerous different layers and technologies, but it will ultimately result in a single shared source-of-truth that all stakeholders in the metaverse will recognize."

Other stocks on the Jefferies list include: Snap SNAP, Roblox RBLX, Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, Electronic Arts EA, Activision Blizzard ATVI, Unity Software U, Microstrategy MSTR and Warner Music Group WMG.

“The metaverse will be made up of objects, and all those objects must know that all other objects exist," he writes. "From this foundation, we can create a ledger of all objects in the known metaverse, as well as their shared history of interactions and ownership.”

Investors will find the most value in understanding the concept through their own personal ideas about use and application, Jefferies said.

“The way that investors should think about this is to figure out what are all the key human activities that we engage in, and then to imagine how those activities will migrate to the online world,” Powell said.

