December 10, 2021
Earnings Recap: Robinhood, Alphabet, AMD, Microsoft
Jefferies Likes Alphabet, Apple Amid Peaking Economic Growth

'We envisage a [2022] macro environment in which growth has peaked, while inflation remains sticky,' Jefferies analysts said.
Jefferies analysts have put together a list of stocks that they think will stand up to peaking economic growth and sticky inflation next year, including Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report.

“We envisage a macro environment in which growth has peaked, while inflation remains sticky, forcing central banks to withdraw liquidity,” they wrote in a commentary, cited by CNBC.

“At the same time, there is fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and Japan which continues to cushion growth.”

MSCI AC World index stocks will see earnings growth drop to 6.1% in 2022 from 49.3% this year, the analysts predicted. They see U.S. earnings growth exceeding 10% next year.

“While earnings growth would still be reasonably high, stretched valuations amid relatively tighter monetary conditions would limit the upside,” they said. “Overall, [developed markets] remain a favorite, led by the U.S. and Japan.”

In this environment, the analysts like value stocks that don’t face structural problems, reasonably-priced growth stocks and quality stocks.

That includes JPMorgan Chase JPM, Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, Charles Schwab  (SCHW) - Get Charles Schwab Corporation Report, Discover Financial Services  (DFS) - Get Discover Financial Services Report, Anthem  (ANTM) - Get Anthem, Inc. Report, Chubb  (CB) - Get Chubb Limited Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report, Ford Motor  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report, Texas Instruments  (TXN) - Get Texas Instruments Incorporated Report, Cisco Systems  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report and Deere  (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi likes Alphabet too, assigning it a wide moat and putting fair value at $3,400, compared to its recent quote of $2,952.

In an October commentary after the company’s latest earnings report, he said he’s impressed with “further YouTube and other Google apps monetization opportunities and the firm’s increasing traction in the cloud market.” 

