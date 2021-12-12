The Amazon founder's space company Blue Origin completes its third human spaceflight this year as it seeks to expand space travel and return Americans to the Moon.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin on Saturday completed its third human spaceflight this year, returning to earth with guests including "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard.

"Touchdown has a new meaning now!" Strahan tweeted about his spaceflight Saturday. "Wow...that was amazing!"

The spaceflight, which lifted off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas, lasted over 10 minutes and traveled over 347,000 feet altitude.

The mission, the sixth for the New Shepard program this year and 19th overall, furthers the company's vision of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth, according to Blue Origin's website. The company also plans to return Americans to the surface of the Moon, the website said.

The New Shepard NS-19 mission was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, but forecasted winds on Thursday and Friday forced the launch team to delay liftoff until Saturday.

In addition to Blue Origin "honorary guests" Strahan and Churchley, the flight crew included paid customers Dylan Taylor, CEO of Denver space exploration firm Voyager Space; Evan Dick, managing member of Dick Holdings; Lane Bess, founder of family fund Bess Ventures and Advisory, and his son Cameron Bess.

The six-person crew was the most on a Blue Origin spaceflight. The space company's second human spaceflight on Oct. 13 included "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, Blue Origin vice president Audrey Powers and two paying customers Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen.

Blue Origin's maiden human spaceflight on July 20 included Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen.