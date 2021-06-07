TheStreet home
Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Origin Space Flight Plans Ahead of Amazon Departure

Bezos, the world's richest man, will travel into space on the maiden July 20 launch of his Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he will travel into space on the maiden flight of his Blue Origin rocket company later this summer, and just two weeks after stepping down as CEO of the world's biggest online retailer.

In a post on Bezos' verified Instagram page, Bezos invited his brother, Mark, to join him on the July 20 flight of New Shepard, which will also include the highest bidder from a months-long auction, which currently stands at $2.8 billion. The winning bid will be announced on Friday, with the total donated to Blue Origin's foundation, "Club for the Future", "to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space."

New Shepard will carry six people, including its crew, into space for a journey that will last around five minutes, before returning for a landing in West Texas. 

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos said.  

Amazon shares were marked 0.35% lower in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $3,195.00 each. 

Bezos, the world's richest man, said earlier this year that he plans to 'transition' from his current role of CEO to that of executive chairman but will remain in charge of many large one-way door issues, which as we say one-way doors meaning the more important decisions things like acquisitions things like strategies, and going into grocery and other things," according to CFO Brian Olsavsky.

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, and launched the first test flight of its New Shepard rocket in April of 2015. Two years ago, Blue Origin -- along with partners Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin -- won a $579 million contract with NASA to develop an integrated human landing system in conjunction with the Agency's Artemis program 

