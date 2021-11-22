Bezos's $100 billion donation is around 0.1% of his $210 billion net worth.

In celebration of beloved civil rights leader John Lewis, Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation.

The gift is the biggest single donation given to the nonprofit organization founded by former President Barack Obama, according to Reuters.

As part of the gift, Bezos requested that the plaza in front of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago be named after Lewis.

The move comes amid a series of large donations made by Bezos over the last few months.

Last week, he gave $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, committed a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.

The donation arrives as billionaires are increasingly being grilled on whether the astronomical amounts of money they put toward space exploration (Bezos was part of the crew on Blue Origin's first flight to space this summer) could be put to better us fighting poverty and other social problems.

Earlier this month, Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) founder Elon Musk sparred with the World Food Program on whether 2% of his wealth (roughly $6 billion) could end world hunger.

After Musk questioned this claim, the WFO presented a detailed plan for how it could feed over 40 million hungry people in 43 countries.

The funds will go toward building the plaza but also on the foundation's regular mission, which often focuses on uplifting women and people of color.

After close on Monday, Amazon shares were down 2.83% at $3,572.57.