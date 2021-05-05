Bezos's Blue Origin to Auction Seat for July 20 Space Flight

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin plans to auction a seat on its New Shepard rocket for its first mission that will carry people into space, set for this summer.

Blue Origin, the rocket producer founded by Jeff Bezos, plans to auction off one seat for its first mission, which will carry people to space on July 20, media reports say.

The spacecraft, called the New Shepard, is a “rocket-and-capsule combo designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 62 miles above Earth into suborbital space,” National Post reports.

This is “high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurized capsule returns to Earth under parachutes,” the publication added.

Blue Origin, Kent, Wash., said the observation windows on the craft were “three times as tall as those on a Boeing 747 jetliner.”

So far, the New Shepard has made 15 unmanned test flights.

The company said on its website on Wednesday that proceeds from the winning bid would go to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which promotes math and science education. The auction is set to take place completely online.

“This seat will change how you see the world,” Blue Origin said in a statement ahead of a news conference.

Bezos is currently chief executive of the Seattle tech and online-retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. At some point in the third quarter he is set to become executive chairman, ceding the CEO's position to Andy Jassy, head of AMZN's cloud computing.

Blue Origin is among the rivals in the new space race, which include Elon Musk and his SpaceX endeavor.

SpaceX could be ready to send a four-person crew, including a college science professor, an aerospace data analyst, and technology entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, on a multiday mission to low-Earth orbit as soon as September, media reports say.

The trip was designed to raise money and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.