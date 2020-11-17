Jeep Unveils New Wrangler Rubicon 392 for Sale in Early 2021

Jeep will bring back the V8 engine as it unveils its new Wrangler Rubicon 392 which will be set for sale in early 2021.

Jeep (FCAU) - Get Report unveiled on Tuesday the Wrangler Rubicon 392 which is set to go on sale in early 2021, according to media reports.

The car comes with a 470-horsepower V8 engine that can go to 60 miles an hour in 4.5 seconds, making it the strongest and the quickest Wrangler the company ever produced, according to CNN.

The basic Wrangler design was modified to fit a bigger engine. Wrangler Rubicon 392 is two inches higher off the ground than the original design, which allows better road performance when driving up steeper slopes and going through 2.7 feet of water.

The new car model has a bulging air scoop in the hood designed to allow air to get into the engine, providing full engine power even if its scoop is clogged with mud or snow.

The V8 engine also saves gas by using the cylinder deactivation to shut down four of the cylinders when less power is needed.

This marks the first time in 40 years that Wrangler or Jeep came with a V8 engine since the last time being in the 1981 model featuring 124-horsepower.

The company designed and produced that V8 Wrangler in response to customer demand, according to Scott Tallon, director of Jeep brand marketing for the U.S. Some customers were asking when Fiat Chrysler would offer the V8 engine option, he added.

