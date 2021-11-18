JD.com Shares Rise on Revenue Surge Amid 'Growing Mindshare'

JD.com's revenue totaled 218.7 billion yuan ($34 billion) in the third quarter, topping analysts’ expectations.

JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com, Inc. (JD) Report shares rose Thursday, after the Chinese e-commerce titan posted a 26% surge in third-quarter revenue.

That revenue totaled 218.7 billion yuan ($34 billion), topping analysts’ expectations.

“Our growing consumer mindshare helped drive the strong results for the quarter with more new and existing users purchasing high-frequency products such as supermarket categories on JD,” Chief Financial Officer Sandy Xu said in a statement.

“We were also pleased to see our key strategic initiatives including the third-party marketplace and omni-channel strategies begin to generate positive results.”

The American depositary receipts of JD.com recently traded at $86.23, up 3.7%. It has slid 5% year to date amid the Chinese government’s crackdown on big technology companies.

But the shares have rebounded 29% in the past three months, thanks to the company’s financial performance.

Morningstar analyst Chelsey Tam is bullish on JD.com. “We raise our fair value estimate by 5% to $111 as we lift JD.com’s moat rating from none to wide,” she wrote Nov. 1.

That moat is “based on intangible assets that include a reputation for highly reliable inventory of genuine merchandise that is readily available and an efficient and fast proprietary logistics services,” Tam said.

“JD.com also enjoys a cost advantage resulting from its growing economies of scale in its first-party business and JD Logistics’ ability to keep JD.com’s inventory costs low.”

In other China big-tech news Thursday, Alibaba BABA shares slid after the massive Internet retailer posted softer-than-expected sales for quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue registered 200.7 billion yuan, ($31.4 billion), lagging analysts’ forecast of 205 billion yuan.