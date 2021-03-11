TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

JD.com Rises on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

JD.com says fourth quarter revenue rose 31.4% to $34.4 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

JD.com  (JD) - Get Report shares were advancing Thursday after China’s No. 2 online retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations.

Shares of the Beijing company were up 2.0% to $91.15 at last check.

Revenue totaled RMB224.3 billion ($34.4 billion), up 31.4% from a year ago, and beating analysts expectations for $33.76 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Adjusted earnings per share came to RMB1.49, about 23 cents, exceeding Wall Street's call for 19 cents a share and up from RMB0.54 (8 cents) a year ago.

“JD saw accelerated revenue and user growth during the fourth quarter driven by our long-term operating philosophy and customer-centric value proposition despite the ongoing market challenges," Chairman and CEO Richard Liu said in a statement.

Liu said that during the quarter "JD continued its strategic transformation into a supply chain-based technology and service company with increasingly diversified sources of revenues."

In the fourth quarter, JD Logistics became the first Chinese logistics company to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% compared to 2019 by 2030.

Annual active customer accounts increased by 30.3% to 471.9 million in 2020 from 362.0 million in 2019.

"We are pleased to conclude the year on a strong note with another quarter of solid top and bottom-line results as well as excellent cash flow,” said Sandy Xu, chief financial officer. 

Last week, the South China Morning Post reported that JD Technology, the company's fintech unit, is likely to withdraw its initial public offering from Shanghai's Star Market, amid changing business circumstances after the halt of Ant Group's stock sale last November.

More than 210 Chinese firms with a combined market capitalisation of about US$2.2 trillion were listed on major US stock exchanges as of October. Photo: AFP
VIDEO

LIVE: Kenny Polcari on Cathie Wood, Stimulus, Stocks Thursday

Trading Stock Options Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Rally, Nasdaq Surges as Tech Gains

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Jumps on Well Fargo 'Overweight' Upgrade, Jim Cramer Support

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Rises as Analysts Lift Targets After Earnings Report

Cannabis Gains Political Importance, Makes Its Way To The Ballot
INVESTING

Organigram Surges on $175 Million Investment From BAT Unit

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING

Boeing Extends Gains on Reported 737 MAX Deal With Southwest

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell: Disney Will Come Back Strong

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Halted in Norway and Denmark