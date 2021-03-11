JD.com Rises on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

JD.com (JD) - Get Report shares were advancing Thursday after China’s No. 2 online retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations.

Shares of the Beijing company were up 2.0% to $91.15 at last check.

Revenue totaled RMB224.3 billion ($34.4 billion), up 31.4% from a year ago, and beating analysts expectations for $33.76 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Adjusted earnings per share came to RMB1.49, about 23 cents, exceeding Wall Street's call for 19 cents a share and up from RMB0.54 (8 cents) a year ago.

“JD saw accelerated revenue and user growth during the fourth quarter driven by our long-term operating philosophy and customer-centric value proposition despite the ongoing market challenges," Chairman and CEO Richard Liu said in a statement.

Liu said that during the quarter "JD continued its strategic transformation into a supply chain-based technology and service company with increasingly diversified sources of revenues."

In the fourth quarter, JD Logistics became the first Chinese logistics company to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% compared to 2019 by 2030.

Annual active customer accounts increased by 30.3% to 471.9 million in 2020 from 362.0 million in 2019.

"We are pleased to conclude the year on a strong note with another quarter of solid top and bottom-line results as well as excellent cash flow,” said Sandy Xu, chief financial officer.

Last week, the South China Morning Post reported that JD Technology, the company's fintech unit, is likely to withdraw its initial public offering from Shanghai's Star Market, amid changing business circumstances after the halt of Ant Group's stock sale last November.