JD.com Is Growing Very Fast and Is Still Cheap

Strong revenue growth rates and a cheaply valued stock don't often go together, but they do with JD.com.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) - Get Report reported strong beats to the top and bottom line on Friday. However, given that on Friday the financial press was noting an increase in tension between the U.S. and China relations, this Chinese stock didn’t rally very strongly and was up less than 4% on what were stellar results.

However, JD.com's underlying performance right now is impressive, with strong revenue growth leading to an increase in profit margins, as the company's growing revenue helps it overcome its high fixed cost base.

This large online retailer trades for approximately 35x its forward EPS. However, that's not the full story, because JD.com is not been optimizing for maximum bottom-line profitability, but instead for growing its revenues, and on this line, it is excelling. This stock is well worth considering and here's why:

Very Strong Performance

As a reminder, COVID-19 hit Asian economies hard in Q1 but its impact to a large extent disappeared in Q2. Thus, even though there was huge uncertainty going into Q1 2020 as to how JD.com would come out from this turbulent period, for JD.com to emerge with such strong results is noteworthy.

JD.com saw its revenues increase by 20.7% compared with the same period a year ago.

JD.com saw its active customer figures rise by 25% in Q1 to 387 million. JD.com did partially benefit from COVID-19, as the company was well-positioned to remain operational and provide customers with products they relied on, such as fresh products and other daily necessities.

What's more, JD.com has now become the biggest supermarket in China, with approximately 20% more revenues than the biggest offline supermarket in the country.

Economies of Scale Translating Into Strong Profit Margins

JD.com’s business model is well suited to benefit from strong volume. Indeed, in Q1 2020, JD.com’s non-GAAP operating margin reached 2.2%, a 60 basis point increase from 1.6% reported in the same period.

Furthermore, over the past five years, JD.com has continuously expanded its operating margins to expand. Long-term, JD.com declares it can reach high single-digit operating margins.

Next, given its large jump in active users, the goal for JD.com now is to retain these newly found customers, as well as deactivated customers who are returning to the platform.

Indeed, retiring CFO Sidney Huang noted that for the rest of 2020, although JD.com is expecting more subdued revenue growth rates, JD.com today has gained significant mindshare with consumers as a trusted and reliable retailer, which it intends to capitalize on.

Valuation - Fast Growing Company, Cheaply Valued

JD.com has a very strong balance sheet, with a net cash position of RMB 45 billion (approximately $6 billion).

For 2019, JD.com’s bottom line non-GAAP EPS was RMB7.25 (US$1.04); however, last year, during Q1 2019 JD.com had a one-off gain from the sale of real estate.

Having said that, given that during Q1 2020's suboptimal period of being weighed down by COVID-19, JD.com has already made RMB1.98 (US$0.28) in non-GAAP EPS during its first quarter, we should minimally see JD.com’s bottom line EPS overtake what it made in 2019. Particularly, given that JD.com’s midpoint revenue guidance for Q2 2020 is pointing towards 25% revenue growth rates.

Consequently, assuming a more stable environment in 2021, JD.com may well reach slightly north of RMB 10 per share ($1.41 per share). Thus, paying 35 times next year's EPS is not expensive, particularly given that figure is based on extremely conservative growth expectations, and minimal operating margin expansion, which JD.com’s business model is very well disposed towards, as it continues to grow its revenues.

The Bottom Line

Jd.com is often referred to as the Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report of China. Indeed, it has substantial investment from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report on the basis of that assumption, with Walmart owning approximately 10% of JD.com.

For now, JD.com continues to be very disciplined about its operating margins, while at the same time, continuing to grow its platform aggressively. This stock is not pricing in this full potential.