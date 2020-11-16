JD.com Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Falls Short On Revenues

JD.Com (JD) - Get Report shares edged higher Monday after the China-based e-commerce giant and key rival to Alibaba Group Holding Co. (BABA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but missed Wall Street revenue forecasts.

JD.com said diluted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September came in at 50 cents per share, well ahead of the consensus forecast of 41 cents per share. Group revenues rose 29.2% from last year to 174.2 billion yuan ($25.7 billion) and were just shy of the the Street consensus forecast of $25.75 billion.

Active customer accounts across its platform jumped 32.1% to 441.6 million over the 12 month period ending in September, JD.com said, while paid subscribers to its JD Plus membership program passed the 20 million mark.

“Today, as China emerges from the pandemic, we are glad to see that our business partners are recovering rapidly with the support of our online and offline supply chain infrastructure. And our consumer mindshare continues to expand with over 100 million new active users joining our platform compared to a year ago,” said CEO Richard Liu.

“In order to ensure superior customer experience and better serve our business partners, we continued to add new hires even against the backdrop of uncertainties arising from the COVID," he added. "We look forward to continuously leveraging JD’s leading supply chain-based technology and nationwide infrastructure for the benefit of the society.”

JD.com's U.S.-listed shares were marked 0.7% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $92.71 each, a move that extends the stock' six-month gain to around 64.5%.