J.C. Penney Reportedly May File for Bankruptcy Next Week

The coronavirus pandemic may be the final nail in the coffin of beleaguered retailer J.C. Penney.

Rumors have floated for weeks that beleaguered department-store-chain J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report is headed for bankruptcy, and now it looks like the rumors may be coming to fruition.

The company is readying itself to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, knowledgeable sources told Reuters. They said the company intends to shutter about 25% of its 850 stores.

The news didn’t help J.C. Penney shares Friday. At last check, they fell 2.93% to 17.5 cents and have cratered 83% over the last three months.

J.C. Penney would become the third major retailer to go bankrupt amid the coronavirus pandemic, following J.Crew and Neiman Marcus.

Penney has suffered from a turnstile of business plans and top executives in recent years. The shift to online retail purchases also has weighed heavily on the company.

The pandemic appears to have driven the final nail in Penney’s coffin, closing stores and keeping would-be shoppers at home.

The company is negotiating with creditors for a debtor-in-possession loan to keep it afloat while it winds through the bankruptcy process, the Reuters sources said. Some of them said Penney may get a loan of $400 million to $500 million.

Salvaging a retailer in secular decline during a severe recession is obviously no easy task. And retailers don’t generally nurse themselves back to health by shrinking, analysts told The Wall Street Journal. Liquidation is often the result rather than reorganization.

“The answer doesn’t lie in massive store closings,” Steve Dennis, president of SageBerry Consulting, told the paper. “If your fundamental issue is you aren’t relevant with customers, having fewer stores doesn’t solve that problem.”