TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Up on Third Quarter Earnings Beat

Jazz Pharmaceuticals earnings beat estimates. And the drugmaker raises its guidance.
Author:
Publish date:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals  (JAZZ) - Get Report beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations as the biopharma posted an increase in oncology-product sales.   

Shares of the Dublin company at last check were up 2.1% to $150.32.

Jazz reported adjusted net income of $242.1 million, or $4.31 a share, up from $235.3 million, or $4.10, a year earlier. The latest figure beat the Zacks consensus of $4.03.

Revenue increased 12% to $600.9 million and beat the Zacks estimate of $574 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals said it raised its 2020 guidance as a result of its performance and "successful adaptation to the covid-19 environment." 

The company expects 2020 earnings to range from $12.20 to $13 a share compared with earlier guidance of $11.90 to $13.

Jazz is now forecasting revenue to range from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion, up from earlier guidance of $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion.

"We delivered strong financial results this quarter, with increasingly diversified revenues fueled by the recent launch of Zepzelca, an innovative new treatment for relapsed small cell lung cancer, which we expect to be a catalyst for significant growth in our oncology portfolio," Bruce Cozadd, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Oncology net product sales increased 37% to $138.2 million, led by initial net sales of Zepzelca of $36.9 million and a $12.6 million increase in Defitelio net product sales. 

Defitelio treats veno-occlusive disease of the liver of patients who had bone-marrow transplants.

Neuroscience net product sales increased 7% to $456.9 million led by continued strong growth in net product sales of the narcolepsy treatment Xyrem.

The company on Monday launched Xywav to treat cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy.

Arista Guidance Was Bad -- Could Microsoft Make Things Worse?
INVESTING

Arista Networks, Telenav: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Logos of Ant Group and Alibaba at the headquarters of Ant Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Chinese Tech Stocks Slump After Ant's IPOs Are Suspended

Mosaic's Profit Plunges 43% but Analyst Sees Potential Ahead
INVESTING

Mosaic Revenue Falls on Lower Fertilizer Prices; Shares Plunge

Video: Jim Cramer on Tax Reform, Costco, Adobe, Oracle and CSX
JIM CRAMER

What Jim Cramer Wants Investors to Know Election Day 2020

2020 Election Lead
MARKETS

Dow Surges and S&P 500 Jumps 2% as America Chooses Its President

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
INVESTING

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wins Praise From Activists

Jack Ma's Ant Group has a record high number of investors and subscription money for its IPO closes on Friday noon. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Ant Group IPO Suspended in Shanghai; Alibaba Shares Slump

GW Pharma (GWPH) Stock Spiked on Promising Cannabis-Derived Drug, Jim Cramer's Take
INVESTING

GW Pharma Shares Up After Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises