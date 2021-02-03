TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

How to Trade Jazz Pharmaceuticals After Its Acquisition of GW Pharma

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will scoop up GW Pharma for $7.2 billion. The stock's been volatile since the news.
Author:
Publish date:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals  (JAZZ) - Get Report has been all over the map on Wednesday following news that it will acquire GW Pharma  (GWPH) - Get Report for $7.2 billion.

Currently, shares are down about 0.5%. However, the stock was down as much as 7.2% at Wednesday’s low and up 6% at the session highs.

On the flip side, GW Pharma has jumped more than 46% on the day on the news. The move sent shares to all-time highs as well.

Wall Street still seems undecided on whether the deal is good news or bad news for Jazz, indicative by the up-and-down price and wide daily trading range.

Of course, GW Pharma bulls will likely argue that it was a good move by Jazz. Let’s look at the chart to see the key levels.

Trading Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Daily chart of Jazz stock.

Daily chart of Jazz stock.

Look at the daily trading range in Jazz stock today. It bounced between a number of key levels, retracement and moving averages.

Specifically, it’s holding near the 50-day moving average and above the 100-day moving average. It’s also holding just above the 2020 pre-coronavirus resistance near $154.

How we do trade this big range?

From here, bulls will want to see the 100-day and 21-week moving averages hold as support.

To lose these marks will also put Jazz below Wednesday’s open and potentially put the session’s low in play near $146. Below that and $140 is possible.

On the upside, shares are struggling with the 50-day moving and are below the 10-week moving average. I would like to see the stock regain these marks, as well as $159.

North of $160 and perhaps shares can retest the 21-day moving average and Wednesday’s high near $167. Above that mark would put the $171 highs on the table, followed by a possible move to several upside extensions.

Remember, Wednesday’s action is volatile and a bit sloppy. Let Jazz stock show which direction has the strength and allow it prove itself above or below some of these key measures.

Below $150 is not good for bulls but above $160 is. 

Comcast Lead
INVESTING

Comcast Delays Plan to Resume Data Caps

2. Jeff Bezos
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Amazon

GW Pharma (GWPH) Stock Spiked on Promising Cannabis-Derived Drug, Jim Cramer's Take
INVESTING

Aphria, Cannabis Stocks Soar as Jazz Pharma to Buy GW Pharma

Ford F150 Raptor Lead
INVESTING

Ford Debuts New Version of F-150 Raptor

NYSE Reverses Course Again With Plan To Delist Chinese Telecoms Firms
MARKETS

Stocks Rise for a Third Day as Tech Earnings Shine

Biogen Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, CEO Departure
INVESTING

Biogen Off on Weaker-Than-Expected 2021 Forecast

What to Watch Out for in Kohl's Earnings
INVESTING

Kohl's, Sony, Overstock: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

How High Can Alphabet Go on Earnings? Let’s Look at the Chart