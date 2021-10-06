October 6, 2021
Retail Hiring Numbers a Point to a Big Holiday Season
Publish date:

Jana Says Macy's Can Lift Value With E-Commerce Spinoff

Macy’s could potentially double its valuation with a spin, Jana reportedly said at an investor presentation.
Author:

Department-store icon Macy’s  (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report could double its value by spinning off its e-commerce business, according to activist investor Jana Partners.

Macy’s could thereby lift its valuation to about $14 billion, following the blueprint of Saks Fifth Avenue, Jana said at an investor presentation Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

It said Jana didn’t reveal whether it has a stake in Macy’s. The retailer told Bloomberg that it’s committed to giving a “dynamic, seamless omnichannel experience.”

Macy’s “e-commerce offering is a powerful combination and is moving us forward as a strong digitally led omnichannel business,” it said.

Macy’s expects its online sales to total $8.35 billion to $8.45 billion this year, after jumping almost 100% over the past four years, according to Bloomberg.

Macy's finished the regular session Wednesday up 26 cents, or 1.2%, at $22.56

Macy’s shares have doubled year to date, as brick-and-mortar retail business has rebounded among economic re-openings.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz puts fair value at $20.50 for the stock.

“No-moat Macy’s is struggling to stay relevant, as consumers have many choices,” he wrote last month.  “Moreover, its problems have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, which caused a 29% drop in its revenue in 2020 and a nearly $1 billion adjusted operating loss. Unfortunately, we think Macy’s large fleet of more than 500 full-line stores limits its options.

“While Macy’s operates stores in most top-tier U.S. malls, it also operates scores of stores in weaker malls, some of which may not fully recover from shutdowns and the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

