September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: What Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Q&A Means for Market Rally
Publish date:

Dimon: If Inflation Rages, Fed May Have to Act Severely

If inflation rages, the Fed may 'jam on the brakes. ... then you’re going to see a huge reaction,' Jamie Dimon says.
Author:

Jamie Dimon, the vaunted chief executive of JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, says that if inflation rages, the Federal Reserve next year may have to tighten policy big-time.

Fed officials have indicated they are likely to begin tapering the central bank’s bond buying late this year and gradually raise interest rates starting next year.

But if inflation is rampant, actions will have to be more severe, Dimon told CNBC. The Fed’s favored inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 4.2% year-on-year in July.

The Fed’s long-term target for inflation is 2%, but it wants price increases above that level in the near term.

Out-of-control-inflation could lead the Fed to “jam on the brakes, pull out liquidity, then you’re going to see a huge reaction,” Dimon said.

TheStreet Recommends

“I’m not predicting that, but it’s possible they have to do that sometime next year. The Fed can’t always be proactive. Sometimes they’re going to have to be reactive.”

Many Fed officials maintain inflation will be transitory, but Dimon is a bit skeptical. “I doubt [come] December, people will say it’s all transitory, when it’s now been going on for quite a while,” he said.

But that’s not too big a deal if global economic growth remains strong, Dimon said. U.S. GDP expanded 6.6% in the second quarter.

“Inflation to me, it looks like there’s a part that’s transitory, and there’s part that’s not. That’s not a disaster,” Dimon said.

The Fed’s policy meeting ends Wednesday afternoon, with a news conference featuring Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled afterward. 

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Stock Rises on EV Battery-Recycling Deal With Redwood

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: SoFi, Stitch Fix, General Mills

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Oversight Board Mulls Preferential Celebrity Treatment

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Surge On Partial Evergrande Debt Deal; Fed Taper Decision Looms

Adobe Lead
INVESTING

Adobe Stock Falls on Profit-Taking After Better-Than-Forecast Report

Hyatt Hotel Lead
INVESTING

Hyatt Stock Eases After Offering of 7 Million Shares

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Disney Stock Rises as Analysts Call Selloff 'Overdone'

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING

Online Styling Firm Stitch Fix Stock Jumps on Surprise Profit