Dimon: If Inflation Rages, Fed May Have to Act Severely

If inflation rages, the Fed may 'jam on the brakes. ... then you’re going to see a huge reaction,' Jamie Dimon says.

Jamie Dimon, the vaunted chief executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, says that if inflation rages, the Federal Reserve next year may have to tighten policy big-time.

Fed officials have indicated they are likely to begin tapering the central bank’s bond buying late this year and gradually raise interest rates starting next year.

But if inflation is rampant, actions will have to be more severe, Dimon told CNBC. The Fed’s favored inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 4.2% year-on-year in July.

The Fed’s long-term target for inflation is 2%, but it wants price increases above that level in the near term.

Out-of-control-inflation could lead the Fed to “jam on the brakes, pull out liquidity, then you’re going to see a huge reaction,” Dimon said.

“I’m not predicting that, but it’s possible they have to do that sometime next year. The Fed can’t always be proactive. Sometimes they’re going to have to be reactive.”

Many Fed officials maintain inflation will be transitory, but Dimon is a bit skeptical. “I doubt [come] December, people will say it’s all transitory, when it’s now been going on for quite a while,” he said.

But that’s not too big a deal if global economic growth remains strong, Dimon said. U.S. GDP expanded 6.6% in the second quarter.

“Inflation to me, it looks like there’s a part that’s transitory, and there’s part that’s not. That’s not a disaster,” Dimon said.

The Fed’s policy meeting ends Wednesday afternoon, with a news conference featuring Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled afterward.