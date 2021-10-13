October 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Shatner Becomes Oldest Person in Space - 4 Famous Space Tourists That Beat Captain Kirk to the Stars
Shatner Becomes Oldest Person in Space - 4 Famous Space Tourists That Beat Captain Kirk to the Stars
Publish date:

Markets Still in Turmoil as Bank Earnings Heat Up

James ‘Rev Shark’ Deporre says some progress has been made towards a platform for better action.
Author:

James “Rev Shark” Deporre says the stock market is responding to a wide variety of impactors right now -- just as bank earning season heats up.

“The market made some progress last week as it bounced and held on to gains following a Congressional agreement to extend the debt ceiling issue until December,” Deporre wrote recently in Real Money. “It was a good start to a potential platform for better market action as third-quarter earnings hit, but bonds continue to weaken as interest rates jump and concerns about oil and energy prices continue to build.”

Higher interest rates are starting to hack away at high-growth technology stocks and FATMAAN names. “These stocks are more sensitive to rates because they are mostly valued on earnings far into the future,” he said. “When rates go up, this impacts the discount rate and causes valuations to drop.”

Rev Shark said there’s other rotational action going on, as well.

TheStreet Recommends

“Banks are benefiting from the movement as the yield curve is steepening,” he said. “This makes banks more profitable as they tend to borrow money short-term and lend it long-term. Also, energy prices continue to surge, which is adding to inflationary pressures and is causing some concerns that it will lead to stagnation which is slow growth during an inflationary period.”

Bank earnings season starts this week with JP Morgan Chase   (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report,  Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report, Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report all reporting.

Technology names start to report a week or so later. “It’ll be interesting to see the reaction to financials as higher rates are currently working in their favor, and sentiment in that sector is leading the market along with energy,” Deporre said. While technical conditions for the overall market and many stocks did advance last week, there is work to be done.”

“Charts are not compelling, but they are developing and have the potential to create some good setups as we head into reports in a week or two,” he added.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Apple
INVESTING

Sell Apple on iPhone Production-Cut Reports? Check the Chart.

Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood as Counter Indicator? Crispr Stumbles

Delta Air Lines Reports Mixed Second-Quarter Results
INVESTING

Delta Air Lines Says Staff is 90% Vaccinated

Workday Offers Too Little Upside for Too Much Risk
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Plug Power, Workday, Vimeo

4 amazon Mike Mareen : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Amazon, Walmart, Target Stocks Top Picks by Bank of America

Workday Lead
INVESTING

Workday Stock Up; DA Davidson Sees Sustained Subscriber Growth

Zhihu is planning an IPO on the New York Stock exchange (NYSE). Photo: AFP
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Inflation Leap Trims Dow; Tech Gains As Bond Yields Ease

bubble sh
INVESTING

Investor Sternlicht: Parts of Stock Market a 'Speculative Bubble'