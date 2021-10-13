Markets Still in Turmoil as Bank Earnings Heat Up

James “Rev Shark” Deporre says the stock market is responding to a wide variety of impactors right now -- just as bank earning season heats up.

“The market made some progress last week as it bounced and held on to gains following a Congressional agreement to extend the debt ceiling issue until December,” Deporre wrote recently in Real Money. “It was a good start to a potential platform for better market action as third-quarter earnings hit, but bonds continue to weaken as interest rates jump and concerns about oil and energy prices continue to build.”

Higher interest rates are starting to hack away at high-growth technology stocks and FATMAAN names. “These stocks are more sensitive to rates because they are mostly valued on earnings far into the future,” he said. “When rates go up, this impacts the discount rate and causes valuations to drop.”

Rev Shark said there’s other rotational action going on, as well.

“Banks are benefiting from the movement as the yield curve is steepening,” he said. “This makes banks more profitable as they tend to borrow money short-term and lend it long-term. Also, energy prices continue to surge, which is adding to inflationary pressures and is causing some concerns that it will lead to stagnation which is slow growth during an inflationary period.”

Bank earnings season starts this week with JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report all reporting.

Technology names start to report a week or so later. “It’ll be interesting to see the reaction to financials as higher rates are currently working in their favor, and sentiment in that sector is leading the market along with energy,” Deporre said. While technical conditions for the overall market and many stocks did advance last week, there is work to be done.”

“Charts are not compelling, but they are developing and have the potential to create some good setups as we head into reports in a week or two,” he added.