Jack in the Box Brings Back Classic Menu Items (a Few of Them)

Fans have been asking what happened to these popular items.

As we see time and again, fast food fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans out there — they will line up for hours for a limited-edition McDonald (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report's sauce that was launched in 1998 and maintain entire Reddit communities tracking the history of Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell's Baja Blast drink.

According to a recent report by brand strategy agency MBLM, brand intimacy rose by 8% since the start of the pandemic and 32% of fast-food consumers now have a positive association with a particular fast-food chain.

These memories are strong but it also keeps fast-food chains on their toes.

This positive association can cause situations in which fans remember and ask about menu items for years after they've been discontinued — particularly for chains that, like McDonald's, keep their menu consistent over the decades.

What Classic Items Is Jack In The Box Bringing Back?

While Jack in the Box (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report launched in 1951, it only introduced Popcorn Chicken during the pandemic in 2020 — despite being a limited-edition menu item, the crispy chicken bites reminiscent of 1990s mall dates became an instant fan favorite.

"it's 1 am and my life is in shambles," one Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report user wrote after the San Diego-based chain removed it from the menu.

Jack in the Box

On April 4, Jack in the Box shared that it was once again (the item had also made a brief comeback in 2021) bringing back Popcorn Chicken to menus across the country. Available in Spicy and Classic versions, the Popcorn Chicken is available a la carte, as a $5.99 50/50 combo with fries and a drink and as a $7.99 Big Box combo with the chain's Good Good Sauce and Dr. Pepper.

Jack in the Box is also bringing back the Sauced and Loaded Fries that, at $3, will come with three-cheese sauce and bits of hickory-smoked bacon. The new Spicy version with spicy ranch sauce and cut jalapeños also has all the makings to become the next cult favorite.

Jack in the Box

Why Do Fans Take These Things So Seriously?

While Jack in the Box is extremely popular in the West and Southwest, those who live in other parts of the country may not even know it exists.

That, however, hasn't stopped the brand from developing a cult following that tracks every slight menu development and, at times, have the potential to influence its decisions — Jack in the Box pointed toward fans who wrote about Popcorn Chicken's disappearance when announcing its decision to bring back the item.

"Let's just say some Jack in the Box fans will be very excited to see the return of this beloved menu item," the fast-food chain said.

Putting new items on the menu only to pull them back and bring them back again is, quite often, a marketing strategy — the manufactured excitement generates news coverage and gets people talking about it on social media.

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, which debuted in 2018 but have never been kept on the menu for very long, cause a real whirlwind of excitement every time they return.

Lately, fast food chains have also been using popular items to get people to download their apps and make orders online. Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report, for example, just launched a new burrito created by popular YouTube star Karl Jacobs that is only available online or on its mobile app.