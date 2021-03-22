Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Monday sold the tokenized version of his first tweet as a Non-Fungible Token or NFT, in an auction with a winning bid of over $2.9 million.

The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, which is owned by an Ethereum-based service Cent.

Dorsey's first tweet - "just setting up my twttr" - on March 21, 2006, was sold to investor Sina Estavi with a Twitter handle @sinaEstavi. Estavi is based in Malaysia and is CEO of the blockchain company Bridge Oracle.

The NFT was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether, for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth $2,915,835.47 at the time of sale, Cameron Hejazi, the CEO, and co-founder of Cent confirmed to Reuters.

Estavi compared Dorsey's first tweet to Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa in a tweet.

He also thanked Dorsey for accepting his offer. Bitcoin enthusiast Dorsey had listed the tokenized version of the tweet on March 5.

He later tweeted that he would convert the proceeds from the auction into bitcoin and donate them to people impacted by COVID-19 in Africa.

NFTs are cryptographic tokens similar to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Unlike those cryptocurrencies, NFT can be digital art, experience, collectible, and many other things.

With NFTs, each asset is completely unique for each owner, and the NFTs are not interchangeable.

"NFTs fall into the category of a unique digital asset. Unlike security tokens, they aren't backed by any underlying asset other than the NFT itself, whether it be something akin to a JPEG, GIF, or meme or other digital creations," Real Money's Tim Collins explained in a column about NFTs on March 15.

Shares of Twitter ended off 1.54% at $65.21.