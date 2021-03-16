Jabil Jumps to 20-Year High on Outlook, Profit Beat

Jabil swung to a second-quarter profit and raised its outlook for the full year. The shares are higher.

Shares of Jabil (JBL) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the electronic-manufacturing-services provider reported fiscal-second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts' earnings, revenue and outlook expectations.

For 2021, Jabil raised its guidance for core earnings per share to about $5 a share from $4.60 and its revenue outlook to $28.5 billion from $27.5 billion.

Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 a share on revenue of $27.6 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

"I’m extremely confident in our plan moving forward, which is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and accelerated momentum in many of the end markets we serve," Chief Executive Mark Mondello said in a statement.

"As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year."

For the second quarter ended Feb. 28 the St. Petersburg, Fla., company swung to net income of $151.7 million from a loss of $3.3 million in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings of $1.27 a share topped analyst estimates of 95 cents.

Revenue rose 12% year over year to $6.83 billion, also topping estimates of $6.57 billion.

Jabil opened trading at a more than 20-year high on Tuesday morning. Jabil reached a peak it hasn't seen since November 2000, according to Dow Jones.

The stock has more than doubled (up 126%) over the past 12 months and more than 16% over the previous five sessions. At last check it was trading at $50.67, up 3.8%.

For the third quarter, Jabil sees core EPS of 90 cents to $1.10 a share, compared with the consensus analyst estimate of 93 cents. The company's call of revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion compares with the estimate of $6.31 billion.