J&J Recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena Spray Sunscreens

At the height of summer, Johnson & Johnson voluntarily recalls popular spray sunscreens by Neutrogena and Aveeno due to benzene in samples.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report on Wednesday said it's voluntarily recalling all lots of five spray sunscreen product lines, including Neutrogena and Aveeno, after testing revealed benzene in some product samples.

The company told consumers to stop using the products immediately.

The aerosol products are Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. J&J said that benzene is not an ingredient in any of its sunscreen products, but it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. The company said it's investigating the cause.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 0.68% Wednesday to close at $170.42. The stock edged down 0.25% in after-hours trade.

The recalled sunscreen products are packaged in aerosol cans and were distributed nationwide through a variety of retail channels. Product images and lot information is available on Neutrogena.com and Aveeno.com.

The company said consumers should stop using these specific products and appropriately discard them. Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products. JJCI is also notifying its distributors and retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all recalled products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.