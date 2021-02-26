TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Johnson & Johnson One-Shot Vaccine Wins Advisory Panel OK

An FDA advisory panel cleared J&J's one-shot vaccine. Full FDA clearance could come Saturday for what would be the third inoculation against coronavirus.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot coronavirus vaccine on Friday won approval from an advisory committee of independent medical experts, clearing the path for the Food and Drug Administration to approve its emergency use as early as Saturday.

It would mark the third vaccine authorized in the U.S. to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, which has paralyzed much of the world over the past year. 

The advisory panel voted 22-0 that the benefits of the vaccine from the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant outweighed any potential risks in patients 18 and older.  

The review was the last step before clearance from the FDA. 

In December two vaccines were authorized as two-shot treatments, from Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and from Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report jointly with BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report.

J&J has said it can deliver about 20 million doses of its vaccine in the U.S. by March 31.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson at last check after hours rose 1.5%, to $160.80. The stock fell 2.6% in the regular session. 

More than 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. So far, more than 70 million doses of vaccine have been given, and more than 22 million Americans, or nearly 7% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

COVID-19-related hospitalizations among people over 65 -- those most at risk of dying from the disease -- have plunged since mid-January, falling from 70 per 100,000 to under 20, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Much of the improvement has been attributed to the widespread vaccination of older people. 

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
JIM CRAMER

Inflation Scare: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/26/21)

U.S. Isn't Ready for Next Financial Crisis Says Former SEC Commissioner
INVESTING

SEC Halts Trading in 15 Firms Due to Questionable Market Moves

airbnb
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Etsy, Airbnb, DraftKings

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Close Mixed as Dow Drops, Tech Claws Back Some Losses

Saudi Investment in Focus Amid Khashoggi Case; Trump Threatens 'Severe' Response
INVESTING

U.S. Won't Punish Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Killing

United Airlines Lead
STOCKS

United Airlines to Pay $49 Million to Settle Mail Fraud Case

Fisker Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Fisker a Buy?

tslive-th-0226
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Airbnb, Salesforce, DoorDash, Twitter Spaces, Stock Market Friday