Skip to main content
The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech
The Evolution of Blockchain: How the Foundation of Crypto Is Changing Fintech

J&J, Nike, 3M Make Goldman Sachs List of Stocks With Pricing Power

Other stocks on the Goldman Sachs list include Colgate-Palmolive, P&G, Schlumberger, Advance Auto Parts and PPG.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With inflation soaring, investors may be looking for stocks that can withstand rising prices.

Goldman Sachs put together a list of companies with strong pricing power over the past five years. These are stocks with wide and stable gross-profit margins, the investment firm says.

The list includes consumer-goods giants  Colgate-Palmolive  (CL) - Get Colgate-Palmolive Company Report and Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report, health-care giant Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report, technology/consumer products company 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, athletic apparel and shoe company Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report, and graphics-software specialist Adobe  (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report.

The roster also contains oil-services company Schlumberger  (SLB) - Get Schlumberger NV Report, chemical company PPG Industries  (PPG) - Get PPG Industries, Inc. Report, retailer Advance Auto Parts  (AAP) - Get Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Report, software juggernaut Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report and tobacco company Philip Morris  (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report.

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover likes Johnson & Johnson, giving it a wide moat.

TheStreet Recommends

Fourth-quarter results this week “reinforce our conviction for solid future growth, especially in the drug group (close to 60% of sales) that carries some of the most innovative products and supports the firm’s wide moat,” he wrote in a commentary.

“The device group looks well positioned for growth, partly driven by innovation, but also supported by a buildup of demand that has been suppressed by the coronavirus pandemic keeping patients out of hospital.

“The strong switching costs that support the device segment’s moat should enable the firm to hold on to market share as patients increasingly return to hospitals.”

As for the New Brunswick, N.J., company’s consumer health division, it “appears to hold more modest growth potential over the next three years,” Conover said. 

“But the planned divestment of the unit in 2023 should still yield a very strong valuation based on comparable analysis that suggests a stand-alone valuation of $50 billion to $60 billion.”

Tags
terms:
StocksInvestingInflationEconomy
Chipotle Once Had a Woefully Inadequate Board
INVESTING
AALCATDE

Here Are the Naughty and Nice Lists of Stocks For Rising Rates

iPhone Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Smashes Q1 Earnings Forecast on iPhone Demand, China Boost, Defying Chip Shortage

Inflation Lead
INVESTING

Inflation a 'Real Danger to Markets': Hedge-Fund CEO Klarman

Royal Caribbean' Wonder of the Seas Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCLCCL

Royal Caribbean Builds Adults-Only Area, Carnival Joins New Ship Arms Race

Apple Roasting Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTWTR

Why Is Apple's New Safety Guide Being Roasted on Social Media?

Father's Day Brunch, Breakfast and Dinner Ideas
Sponsored Story
INTU

5 Facts On the Earned Income Tax Credit

Nike Lead
TECHNOLOGY
NKEFB

Nike Is Hiring for The Metaverse With Five Key Positions

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

A Teenager Says Musk Offered Him $5,000 to Scrub Jet-Tracking Twitter