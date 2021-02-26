TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

J&J Vaccine May Be Near OK, With Shots to Follow Soon After

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may get FDA clearance on Saturday, with the single-shot treatment available soon after.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot coronavirus vaccine could gain Food and Drug Administration clearance on Saturday, after a committee of independent medical experts review the drug on Friday.

The review is the last step before clearance from the FDA. The New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant would join Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report, which in December received authorization to deploy their two-shot vaccines.

J&J has said it can deliver about 20 million doses of its vaccine in the U.S. by March 31.

Anticipation of approval hasn’t done much for J&J’s stock, similar to Pfizer, because the vaccine won’t move the needle much on its huge revenue -- $83 billion last year

J&J has said it won’t seek profit from the vaccine. In addition, the treatment may not be needed much beyond this year.

Shares of J&J recently traded at $160, off 1.7%. They'd climbed 13% in the year through Thursday, lagging the S&P 500’s gain of 25%. 

Pfizer, the  New York health-care major, has risen 3% during that period.

Moderna, Cambridge, Mass., is the outlier, having quintupled in the past 12 months.

The company's revenue is much more heavily affected by vaccine sales. And the vaccine gives the formerly-little known company legitimacy in the market. Moderna’s revenue totaled $803 million in 2020.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen puts fair value at $158 for J&J stock.

“J&J's not-for-profit strategy for commercialization prevents [positive test] results from having any significant impact on our valuation of the firm,” she wrote Jan. 29.

“However, we do think that affordable vaccine pricing and the rapid development timelines for COVID-19 vaccines reduce potential pressure from more aggressive U.S. drug pricing policy reform under the Biden administration.”

At last check Pfizer shares were 0.8% lower at $33.56, while Moderna traded up 2.2% at $151.60.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
JIM CRAMER

Inflation Scare: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/26/21)

Stocks Open Higher on Positive Earnings from J&J, Coca-Cola
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson One-Shot Vaccine Wins Advisory Panel OK

U.S. Isn't Ready for Next Financial Crisis Says Former SEC Commissioner
INVESTING

SEC Halts Trading in 15 Firms Due to Questionable Market Moves

airbnb
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Etsy, Airbnb, DraftKings

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Close Mixed as Dow Drops, Tech Claws Back Some Losses

Saudi Investment in Focus Amid Khashoggi Case; Trump Threatens 'Severe' Response
INVESTING

U.S. Won't Punish Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Killing

United Airlines Lead
STOCKS

United Airlines to Pay $49 Million to Settle Mail Fraud Case

Fisker Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Fisker a Buy?