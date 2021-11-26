Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Ives: Market Selloff is 'Golden Opportunity' for Tech Stocks

'We view [the move] as a clear buying opportunity, given our bullish view of the tech sector set up into 2022,' said Wedbush's Dan Ives.
Author:

The stock market’s selloff Friday represents a “golden buying opportunity” for top technology stocks, such as Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, says Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

The S&P 500 index dropped 2.3% Friday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2% on news of a new Covid variant coursing the world.

“We view [the stock move] as a clear buying opportunity, given our bullish view of the tech sector set up into 2022,” Ives wrote in a commentary.

“Over the past 18 months our bullish tech playbook has been unchanged. Any time we get 10-year Treasury yield spikes/variant fears/second wave worries, we view this as a buying opportunity to own the tech secular winners.”

“While we are seeing a return to normalcy, a semi-remote workforce environment is here to stay. [That] underscores our thesis that areas such as cloud, cyber security, 5G are robust tech spending areas into 2022.

TheStreet Recommends

“Major sell-off days like today create the golden opportunity to own our favorite tech names into 2022. Our Nasdaq 2022 target of 19,000 speaks to our tech bull thesis cycle still in the middle innings of playing out.

“We would own the secular winners in FAANG [Meta Platforms (Facebook)  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple, Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report],” Ives said. “Apple remains our favorite,” Ives said.

He also likes cloud plays Microsoft, DocuSign  (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report, Nice  (NICE) - Get NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR Report and Pegasystems  (PEGA) - Get Pegasystems Inc. Report.

For cybersecurity, Ives favors Zscaler  (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report, Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report, CyberArk Software  (CYBR) - Get CyberArk Software Ltd. Report, SailPoint Technologies  (SAIL) - Get SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Report, Fortinet  (FTNT) - Get Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Report and Tenable  (TENB) - Get Tenable Holdings, Inc. Report.

He didn’t specify stocks for taking advantage of 5G.  

Tags
terms:
MicrosoftAppleAmazonTechnology
This Is Why the VIX Fell to a Multi-Decade Low
INVESTING

VIX Soars to Eight-Month High as Covid Variant Socks Stocks

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
S&PPFEMRNA

Market Ends Down as Dow, Oil and Global Markets Feel Sting of New Covid Variant

Eufy Security, Video Doorbell
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAPDNGOOG

Best Black Friday Tech Deals Happening Now

thanksgiving food sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Favorite Foods and Crops of Every State

Markets Close 'Green' on Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND
ADBE

Shoppers Expected to Spend Between $8.5 And $9.6 Million This Black Friday

Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday?
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND
BBYAEOWMT

'More Workers Than Shoppers': Scenes From an Anemic Black Friday

Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled color smart bulb
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Black Friday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals

Mall Crowd Lead
INVESTING

Nearly Half of American Consumers Won't Be Shopping or Traveling This Holiday Season