iShares Silver Trust, Virgin Galactic, Viela Bio: 5 Stock Gainers for Monday

iShares Silver Trust, Virgin Galactic, Viela Bio, Tata Motors and Tuscan Motors are five top gainers for Monday.

Stocks rose Monday as the anxiety over volatile retail trading ebbed with day traders turning their attention to precious metals.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. iShares Silver Trust | Percentage Increase 6.6%

BlackRock’s iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - Get Report, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, climbed as retail investors bought up shares of such companies as Hecla Mining (HL) - Get Report and Pan American Silver (PAAS) - Get Report.

Silver reached its highest level since 2013.

2. Virgin Galactic | Percentage Increase 16%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report were rising after Richard Branson's aerospace company said that its next test flight window will open on Feb. 13.

The company said the next powered flight will test the work that has been done since it aborted a powered test flight of its spaceplane in December.

3. Viela Bio | Percentage Increase 52.5%

Shares of Viela Bio (VIE) - Get Report surged after Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) - Get Report said it would buy the autoimmune disease drug developer for $3.5 billion.

Under the agreement, biophara company Horizon will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Viela for $53 per share in cash.

4. Tata Motors | Percentage Increase 8.2%

Tata Motors (TTM) - Get Report climbed after the Mumbai-based auto company reported a 25.27% increase in total sales at 59,959 units in January.

The company, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations last week.

5. Tuscan Holdings | Percentage Increase 35%

Tuscan Holdings (THCB) - Get Report soared after Microvast agreed to go public with the special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the combined company at $3 billion.

Microvast makes batteries for commercial vehicles such as taxis and buses, as well as specialty transportation including mining trucks and port equipment.