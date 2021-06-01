Is This Buyback Surge Just Smoke and Mirrors?

Mark Hulbert says the historic surge in announced share repurchases might eventually be bullish, but only if companies actually follow through.

Happy times are here again? Corporate America certainly believes so. Through May 7, according to Goldman Sachs, they have authorized the greatest dollar amount of share repurchases ($504 billion) than they have over the comparable period of any of the past 22 years.

Wall Street agrees with their apparent bullishness. For the first five months of the year the S&P 500 has produced a total return of 12.6%. That’s the best return for the first five months of all but one calendar year since the turn of the century.

I’m not so sure about this bullish narrative, however. At the risk of raining on this buyback parade, it’s important to remind investors that these repurchase announcements may not be all that they otherwise appear to be.

Authorizations Are not Actual Repurchases

The first thing to be aware of is that these announcements are not the same as actual repurchases. Instead, a typical buyback announcement merely says that that the board authorizes the company to repurchase up to a certain maximum number of shares, over a period of several years, if market conditions warrant. It’s theoretically possible that a company will make a big splash with one of these announcements and yet not actually repurchase any shares.

Making the situation even more complicated: Many companies announce a new share repurchase program while previously-announced share repurchase programs remain incomplete. Nor in such cases do they typically report how many shares have actually been purchased pursuant to those earlier programs. This sometimes leads to double counting.

The potential for mischief is considerable. One early study in the Journal of Business Ethics reported that “many firms announcing share repurchase plans did not actually repurchase any shares and, by their own admission, had no intention of repurchasing shares.”

Repurchases and Share Insurance

An even bigger complicating factor is that, at the same time companies may be announcing share repurchase programs, they may also be issuing new shares. The impact of share issuance, of course, is precisely opposite of share repurchase. While the former increases a company’s outstanding shares, the latter decreases it.

One of the most common occasions for a company issuing new shares is when its CEO or other executives are granted stock compensation or when they redeem the stock options they were granted. That issuance would otherwise dilute the company’s per shares earnings, sales, cash flow, and so forth, and — other things being equal — would cause the company’s stock price to fall. In order to mitigate that dilution, companies will want to repurchase shares in the open market.

The main beneficiary of such repurchases will be the executives. The net effect for all other shareholders will be relatively small — if any at all.

The way to track the net effect of share issuance and repurchase activity is to focus on the divisor used to calculate indices such as the S&P 500. The divisor, of course, is the number used to divide the combined market cap of all component companies to come up with the index level itself. As a general rule of thumb, net buybacks are negative when the divisor is rising — more shares are being issued than repurchased. And a falling divisor will typically mean just the opposite.

Tellingly, the divisors for the S&P 500 and the S&P 1500 are higher today than they were a year ago — about 2% higher, in fact, according to Yardeni Research. In other words, despite the surge in buyback announcements, companies represented by each index have collectively issued more shares over the last year than they have bought back.

The bottom line? The surge in announced share repurchases might eventually be bullish, if companies actually follow through on their announcements and if they resist the urge to issue lots more shares along the way. But, as the old English proverb goes, “there's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip.”