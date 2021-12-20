Is Tesla Running out of Power? Shares Drop 27% As Market Whipsaws

Tesla TSLA shares have slid 27% since reaching a record high Nov. 4, as CEO Elon Musk has dumped $13.6 billion of his shares.

Somebody needs a charge.

That represents about 1.5% of Tesla’s current market capitalization: $906 billion.

But Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein thinks the stock is still way overvalued, putting fair value at $680 for the narrow-moat company, compared to its recent level of $902.

“We think some of the selloff has been due to the market readjusting its long-term expectations for the company amid increasing competition,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“We still think the market is assuming Tesla becomes a top-five automaker globally in annual vehicles sold and is successful in launching its high-margin autonomous driving software subscription service.

"Our base case still assumes Tesla is successful in becoming a top-10 automaker in global annual vehicle sold.

“We also assume gross margins expand over the long term due to the company successfully being able to reduce its manufacturing unit costs and successfully launch its subscription software.

“However, we assume Tesla only delivers around 5.7 million vehicles by 2030, well below management's target of 20 million.”

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration scolded Tesla for allowing drivers to play three different video games while their car is moving.

In a statement, the NHTSA said it would be raising its concern with the manufacturer, and that all in-vehicle devices should “be designed so that they cannot be used by the driver to perform inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving.”