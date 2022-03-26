McDonald's Brings Lunch to Breakfast (Take That Wendy's)

The Golden Arches is trying to tap into two food trends at once (and it's following Wendy's lead).

At the time when chains trip over themselves to unveil the next big breakfast sandwich, a fast-food chain's breakfast menu can seem like an inalienable part of what it offers.

But that certainly wasn't always the case and up until the 1970s, breakfast on the go was a relatively unheard of concept. It was McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report that pioneered the concept when, in 1972, one franchise owner started experimenting with a sandwich that would become the Egg McMuffin.

And, until the 1980s, the McMuffin stood relatively alone. Rivals would follow, eventually, but for years fast-food breakfast wasn't a thing unless you visited the Golden Arches.

While most fast-food chains would follow suit with breakfast menus of their own, McDonald's is still a leader in the breakfast field and derives roughly 25% of all its sales during the morning. Now, the chain has a new morning menu option and it looks pretty similar to something Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report already has on its menu.

Shutterstock

You've Had The Chicken Sandwich, You've Had The Breakfast Sandwich ... Is It Time For The Chicken Breakfast Sandwich?

The McDonald's breakfast menu has, over the years, become a part of American culture — from generational favorites like the Hash Browns and the Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin to discontinued ones that bring back a certain era (remember the Fruit 'N Yogurt Parfait from the 1990s?).

It would then come as a surprise that anything new could possibly be added to the menu — indeed, the chain's offering is known for its stability. That said, Cincinnati-based news site City Beat reported that McDonald's is very quietly testing a new sandwich in some Ohio restaurants.

Fried chicken on a toasted English muffin, the new offering is likely a response to the chicken sandwich craze that began with the Popeyes fried chicken sandwich in 2019.

The restaurant told City Beat that they don't want to "shy away from the ongoing "chicken wars" and so launched a "Southern-style fried chicken fillet that’s crispy, juicy and tender, served on a buttery biscuit or toasted McMuffin."

The sandwich is available across Cincinnati until April 4 but it is unclear whether this is a limited-time promotion or a trial run before the sandwich will be added to McDonald's breakfast menus across the countries.

Wendy's has a number of chicken biscuits on its morning menu. That chain has been attempting to take market share from McDonald's, which remains morning leader.

Why Is Breakfast Such A Big Deal Anyway?

With this item, McDonald's is tapping into two major trends in the fast-food space — both the breakfast and chicken sandwich craze.

As Wendy's and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report-owned Burger King have recently been trying to unseat McDonald's from its breakfast throne with new offerings, the Golden Arches may be trying to keep up with current food trends as breakfast sales are quickly picking up as we emerge from the pandemic.

According to data from NPD Group, dine-in breakfast sales grew by 51% between the fall period in 2020 and 2021.