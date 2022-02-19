Is Hard Rock Building a Guitar Hotel Outside of the Las Vegas Strip?

The company has confirmed its Las Vegas project at The Mirage, but now it has plans to make a big splash in another market.

Las Vegas, specifically the Las Vegas Strip, offers a seemingly endless selection of iconic properties. You have the kitsch of the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas sign," matched with the grandeur of properties including Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report Caesars Palace and MGM's Luxor, with its striking pyramid design, and Mandalay Bay, which offers a striking visage.

The Las Vegas Strip features a take on the Eiffel Tower, its own Statue of Liberty, a massive Ferris wheel, and the visually impressive Fountains of Bellagio. Those iconic casinos and attractions will soon be joined by Hard Rock International's second take on its Guitar Hotel. Modeled after the company's original location in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-area, the new version of the Guitar Hotel will be built on part of the site which currently houses The Mirage.

Now, however, Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen told the Associated Press that his company has big plans for a casino in a huge market that's not Las Vegas.

Image source: Shutterstock.

Hard Rock Starts Spreading the News

While casinos used to be largely limited to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, changing laws have led to a massive increase in the locales that offer Las Vegas-style casinos. Now, New York City will join that list, and Hard Rock, which has a $500 million hotel opening in Manhattan in April, hopes to also bring a casino to the "city that never sleeps," if it can secure a license to do so.

Allen told the AP that his company has three different potential sites lined up in New York City, although he would not name them.

“You have to have a footprint of real estate large enough to take advantage of the size of the market,” he said. “We’re extremely proud of our hotel on 48th Street, but its footprint is just not large enough for gaming. As far as other locations, really we’re waiting on the governor and the committee that’s going to be sending out the request for proposals to see what language is in the bill as to geographic locations that would be acceptable to the state.”

Allen did not say Hard Rock planned to build a casino using his company's signature Guitar Hotel design.

The Battle to Bring a Casino to New York City

The New York State Gaming Commission plans to offer three more licenses to operate casinos in the state. These licenses won't specifically be for New York City casinos. One could go to the Empire City Casino in Yonkers, a racetrack that offers electronic gambling but does not have the right to offer traditional table games.

MGM owns the Yonkers casino and has been lobbying for a full license for many years,

Resorts World International owns a similar casino-like property in Queens and it also hopes to win one of the three new licenses, Lohud.com reported.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at the Gaming Commission during this process, and, if granted a full casino license, we are uniquely positioned to provide elevated support to New York immediately," Resorts World, which also owns Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County, said in a statement.

UE Resorts International, Inc.; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, Rush Street Gaming, Hard Rock International, Bally's Corporation (BALY) - Get Bally's Corporation Report, and the Water Club in Manhattan have also submitted proposals, according to the news website.