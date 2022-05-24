Skip to main content
Are High Oil Prices Enough to Cause a Recession?
Are High Oil Prices Enough to Cause a Recession?

Is Best Buy Stock a Surprising Buy After Earnings Miss?

Best Buy stock is flat on a bad market day after an earnings miss. Here's the trade.

Best Buy  (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report stock is down less than 1% on Tuesday after the electronics retailer reported earnings.

Considering how the market is trading — the S&P 500 is currently off 1.2% — and how retail stocks have reacted to earnings this quarter — Abercrombie & Fitch  (ANF) - Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Class A Report is down 30% as of this writing — today’s flat price action for Best Buy looks pretty good.

That said, Best Buy stock is hardly thriving. The shares fell 16% last week as Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report created an avalanche of selling pressure in the retail space. Further, Best Buy stock is currently down 50% from its all-time high.

With the shares cut in half from the high, some investors wonder whether a recovery rebound may be on the way.

Some may think that's unlikely after the retailer missed on earnings and slashed its full-year outlook. But could that be a good thing?

The fact that Best Buy stock isn’t getting crushed right now is a win for the bulls. With the weakness in retail stocks and the market's poor trading on the day, Best Buy stock has every reason to be down big today. Yet it’s not…

Trading Best Buy Stock

Weekly chart of Best Buy stock.

Weekly chart of Best Buy stock.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

There’s good news and bad news with Best Buy stock, the latter being that the shares have already been cut in half.

The good news is that there’s a very clear level to watch on the downside, which is $68 to $70.

While it’s still early in the week, we have back-to-back weeks with a low near $69.

Further, this zone is where the 161.8% downside extension comes into play from the more recent range, and where the 78.6% retracement comes into play from the November high to the March 2020 covid lows.

If that’s too much technical jargon, it’s just to say that the $58 to $60 area is significant. Aggressive buyers can consider a long position in this zone, provided Best Buy stock continues to close above it.

If the area fails as support, there’s no telling where it may fall to. Longer term, I don’t think we could rule out $50 as a potential landing spot if enough negative headwinds continue to work against it.

On the upside, keep an eye on this week’s high near $76. If we bounce, that’s the first notable area to watch. Above $77.50 and $85 may be in play, along with the 10-week moving average.

Image of a skyscraper with text overlay: "What Are Large-Cap Stocks?"
L

What Is a Large-Cap Stock? Definition, Valuation & Risk Level

By TheStreet.com Staff
Snap Lead
INVESTING
SNAPGOOGLGOOG

Oh, Snap! How Much Further Can the Stock Slide? The Chart Hints.

By Bret Kenwell
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRBALYMGM

Major Las Vegas Property Getting $600 Million Renovation

By Daniel Kline
Moros intrepidus Universal Pictures
PERSONAL FINANCE

A Visual Guide to Every Dinosaur in The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies

By Samanda Dorger
Serco Stock Plunges to Its Lowest Level Since August
INVESTING
WMTTGT

Stocks Will Sink Further, Economist Rosenberg Says

By Dan Weil
IRS Penalties Lead
Sponsored Story
INTU

Guide to IRS Tax Penalties: How to Avoid or Reduce Them

By TurboTax
Kim Kardashian Beyond Meat Lead JS
INVESTING
BYND

Beyond Meat Stock Jumps After Kim Kardashian is Made Its New Face

By Veronika Bondarenko
A darkened, closeup photo of a pair of hands fanning a wad of $100 bills with text overlay that reads "What Are Capital Gains?"
C

What Are Capital Gains? Definition, Types & Tax Implications

By TheStreet Staff