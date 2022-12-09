Real Money contributors Doug Kass and Helene Meisler are going live to discuss their thoughts about the year that was and 2023, the probability of a recession, and more. Tune in on Monday, Dec. 12 at noon eastern.

As 2022 comes to an end, investors are eagerly looking ahead to 2023 and are wondering what to expect.

On Monday, December 12 at 12 p.m. ET, TheStreet is hosting a live discussion on Twitter Spaces with Helene Meisler and Doug Kass, two contributors from Real Money. Tune into the Spaces on Monday by going here.

Meisler and Kass have decades of experience working around Wall Street. Meisler is well-known for her charting ability anyone who follows her on Twitter is familiar with her hand-drawn charts of stocks from Roku (ROKU) - Get Free Report to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

Kass writes the Daily Diary on Real Money, keeping investors in the loop on his thoughts and trades throughout each trading day. Thanks to his years of experience, Kass understands how to handle market volatility.

"There is always uncertainty in the markets. I have a disciplined framework and calculus that results in 3700-4100 trading range expectation. I worship, not at price momentum, but at reward v risk and "\margin of safety..." Kass wrote in the Daily Diary on Friday, Dec. 9. "I manage my hedge fund based on reward v risk with plenty of risk discipline and loss-taking controls..."

Meanwhile, Meisler used her market experience to take a look at sentiment and put/call ratio readings on Real Money.

"All of this begs the question: If folks are that bearish on individual stocks right now, then why is the 21-day moving average of the put/call ratio for exchange-traded funds back where it was in early November 2021? Am I really to believe folks are so bearish on stocks that they are buying puts with wild abandon and at the same time calls on ETFs? I can't buy that. Thus my conclusion that something has changed in the equity options market," she wrote on Friday.

With their combined experience, Meisler and Kass will not only be taking questions from the audience but will also be tackling a range of topics from recession probabilities to the Fed.

Ahead of the Spaces, anyone interested in submitting a question for Meisler or Kass, can do so here.