IronSource Agrees to $11 Billion Deal With Thoma Bravo SPAC

IronSource, the Tel Aviv developer of technology to monetize apps, said Monday that it’s merging with special purpose acquisition company Thoma Bravo Advantage. TBA

The transaction gives IronSource a pro forma equity value of $11.1 billion. It will give IronSource about $740 million of unrestricted cash.

It’s supported by a $1.3 billion private investment in public equity led by an affiliate of the Chicago private-equity titan Thoma Bravo.

Thoma Bravo is putting in $300 million. Also backing the deal: Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Nuveen, Hedosophia, Wellington Management, Baupost Group, funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada, and others.

The combined company will use the IronSource name.

When IronSource met with Thoma Bravo Advantage, "we found an alignment of vision and shared conviction about the long-term growth we can drive at IronSource,” said Tomer Bar Zeev, co-founder and chief executive of IronSource.

The boards of IronSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage have approved the terms. The deal is subject to conditions including approval by Thoma Bravo Advantage holders.

At last check Thoma Bravo Advantage shares were trading off 0.7% at $10.74.

