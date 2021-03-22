TheStreet
IronSource Agrees to $11 Billion Deal With Thoma Bravo SPAC

IronSource, the Tel Aviv developer of technology to monetize apps, is merging with special purpose acquisition company Thoma Bravo Advantage.
IronSource, the Tel Aviv developer of technology to monetize apps, said Monday that it’s merging with special purpose acquisition company Thoma Bravo Advantage. TBA

The transaction gives IronSource a pro forma equity value of $11.1 billion. It will give IronSource about $740 million of unrestricted cash.

It’s supported by a $1.3 billion private investment in public equity led by an affiliate of the Chicago private-equity titan Thoma Bravo. 

Thoma Bravo is putting in $300 million. Also backing the deal: Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Nuveen, Hedosophia, Wellington Management, Baupost Group, funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada, and others.

The combined company will use the IronSource name.

When IronSource met with Thoma Bravo Advantage, "we found an alignment of vision and shared conviction about the long-term growth we can drive at IronSource,” said Tomer Bar Zeev, co-founder and chief executive of IronSource.

The boards of IronSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage have approved the terms. The deal is subject to conditions including approval by Thoma Bravo Advantage holders.

At last check Thoma Bravo Advantage shares were trading off 0.7% at $10.74.

In other SPAC news, James "RevShark" DePorre, a contributor to Real Money, TheStreet’s premium site, offered a primer on investing in the popular vehicles Monday.

Earlier this month, Real Money columnist Tim Collins offered his SPAC recommendations. Among the names he was looking at were Churchill Capital Corp IV  (CCIV) - Get Report and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp SENG.

Also earlier in the month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Grab Holdings was in talks to go public by merging with a SPAC, also known as a blank-check company. That deal that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup at as much as $40 billion.

The Singapore company is discussing a deal with a special-purpose-acquisition company affiliated with Altimeter Capital Management, knowledgeable sources told The Journal.

SPACs are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.

