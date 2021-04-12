TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

iRhythm Plunges as Novitas Updates Medicare Reimbursement Rate

Novitas updated the reimbursement rate for iRhythm's ECG device, ZioXT.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of ambulatory electrocardiogram monitoring device maker iRhythm Technologies  (IRTC) - Get Report fell sharply after Medicare contractor Novitas updated reimbursement rates for coding related to iRhythm's ZioXT service. 

While the new rates represent an increase from previous rates, iRhythm says it believes they don't appropriately reflect the clinical and economic value that long-term continuous electrocardiogram monitoring offers patients. 

The company says that due to the cost of providing the service relative to the updated rates published by Novitas, it won't be able to provide its Zio XT service to the Medicare fee-for-service segment if rates remain the same.

iRhythm shares plunged 37.6% to $49.86 at last check in early morning trading Monday. 

iRhythm responded to the changes saying that it is "disappointed" after Novitas published updated reimbursement rates for codes 93243 and 93247 at $103 and $115, respectively. The updated rates are retroactive to Jan. 1 and replace rates initially published on Jan. 29. 

"We are extremely disappointed that Novitas did not reflect the appropriate clinical and economic value of long-term continuous ECG monitoring and Zio XT, which is evident to our commercial and direct bill customers who have negotiated pricing consistent with the AMA RUC recommendations," said CEO Mike Coyle. 

iRhythm says it is preparing an operating plan to discontinue serving this Medicare segment with its ECG device that it had expected to begin implementing in the second quarter. 

"Unfortunately, at these rates we will be unable to offer the Zio XT service to the Medicare fee for service segment,” Coyle said. 

Alibaba Cloud Launches Its First Personal Cloud Product, Challenging Baidu And Tencent
INVESTING

Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores

After Alibaba Probe, Antitrust Is At The Top Of 2021 Agenda, China's Top Market Regulator Says
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Alibaba, Signet Jewelers

Biggest US banks Lead
INVESTING

Earnings Preview: JPMorgan Opens Quarterly Reports Amid US Economic Boom

Dow Closes Lower as Wall Street Confronts Boeing Woes
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Preps for Earnings Season, Tech Slumps

CK Life Is Poised To Distribute Test Kits To Help Hong Kong Speed Up Coronavirus Diagnosis As Covid-19 Pandemic Continues Spreading
INVESTING

Luminex Jumps on $1.8 Billion Pact to Be Bought by DiaSorin

China Electric Cars: Tesla's Missed Target Draws Investors To Home-grown EV Makers NIO, Xpeng And LiAuto In Search Of Value
INVESTING

Xpeng Gears Up to Debut Smart EV With Lidar Technology

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Drops as Ascendiant Cites Rising Digital Game Sales