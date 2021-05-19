Iovance Tumbles on Drug Application Delay, CEO Resignation

Iovance shares plummet after the company announces a delay in its FDA application for an experimental treatment and its CEO resigns.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) - Get Report plummeted Wednesday after the cancer drug developer announced a delay in its application for an experimental treatment and the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Shares of the San Carlos, Calif. were down nearly 38% to $16.85 at last check.

Stocks Hold Lower After Fed Minutes and as Bitcoin Rebounds

Iovance said in a statement that it made the decision after receiving feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding its potency assays for its treatment lifileucel.

An assay is an analysis that determines the biological or pharmacological potency of a drug.

"Following FDA feedback, Iovance will continue its ongoing work developing and validating its potency assays and plans to submit additional assay data and to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021," the statement said.

The company's biologics license application (BLA) submission for lifileucel is now expected to occur during the first half of 2022, Iovance statement.

Iovance shares also sank in October after the company said it would delay its application for lifileucel until this year.

The company said at the time that while it was confident in the data it saw from trials of lifileucel, it had been unable to agree with the FDA on a timeline for its BLA application.

Separately, the company said in a regulatory filing that CEO Maria Fardis notified the company that she will be resigning as president, CEO and a director "to pursue other opportunities."

Iovance said it will appoint Frederick Vogt, the company's general counsel, as interim president and CEO, and " immediately begin a search for a successor."

In December, the company said Jean-Marie Bellemin had joined the company as chief financial officer, replacing Timothy Norris.

Reata Pharma Soars as FDA Requests Preliminary Drug Meeting

Several analysts cut their price targets on the company following the announcements.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm's price target to $46 from $50, while keeping a buy rating on the shares.

Stifel analysts downgraded the company to hold, saying a "messy situation gets messier, according to the Fly.

Baird analyst Colleen Kusy, who has an outperform rating on the stock, cut her price target to $55 from $60.

"While the delay is disappointing, we view updated filing guidance as a bode of confidence in reaching an agreement on a potency assay with the FDA this year,” Kusy said, according to Bloomberg.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that the company was considering a sale.