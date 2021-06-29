TheStreet home
What Is Warby Parker? What You Need to Know
Iovance Drops After Update on Lung Cancer Treatment Study

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics dropped after the cancer-drug developer updated investors on its experimental lung cancer treatment.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics  (IOVA) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after the cancer-drug developer updated investors on its experimental lung cancer treatment. 

In its current study of LN-145, which targets relapsed/refractory metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer, 21.4% of the patients treated with the drug responded to the medicine.

Among the study's 28 patients, one saw the tumors completely cleared while five other had partial responses.

"There remains a very significant unmet need to increase response rates and prolong survival in the second line non-small-cell lung cancer treatment setting," Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, a physician who is chief medical officer at Iovance, said in a statement. 

Finckenstein called the initial data from the study "very promising." Iovance expects to present additional data from the test at a medical meeting in the second half.

The company's stock at last check dropped 7.3% to $24.96. 

"These data also have the potential to drive momentum with enrollment in our registration supporting study, Iov-Lun-202, as well as in two additional non-small-cell lung cancer cohorts in Iov-Com-202," Finckenstein said. 

In May, Iovance's shares dropped after it said its Food and Drug Administration application for potency assays for its treatment lifileucel would be delayed.

An assay is an analysis that determines the biological or pharmacological potency of a drug.

Iovance shares also fell in October after the company said it would delay its application for lifileucel until this year. 

