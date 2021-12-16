IonQ 'V' Chart Came Ahead of More Volatility

On its face, a V-shaped chart should be a good thing. It describes a stock which took a sharp dive, but which has followed those losses with an equally sharp rebound. It should be a good thing.

But as Timothy Collins correctly pointed out recently, that's not always the case.

“I hate chasing ‘V’ bounces," Collins wrote recently on Real Money. "Some folks don't mind, but it can make holding those dips hard. IonQ has a bit of that V look to it, but Wednesday [Dec. 8]'s pause just below $22 might play out as a needed pause to refresh the bounce from the high teens. I don't want to see this one go back below $20, though, so that is something I need to watch as the stock bounces between $21 and $22.“

Collins added “The chart has the same oversold, bullish crossover characteristic that is common among tech names. While I charted moving averages, they haven't really come into play for shares since the name went public via a special purpose acquisition company deal. And because it falls into the once-was-a-SPAC category, we can expect some extra volatility.”

As Collins sees it, the problem with a V-shaped bounce is volatility. The stock has picked up a head of steam, and whether that has the price heading up or down it can spell unpredictability. A stock that’s shooting for the floor very well might be oversold, while one that’s rocketing back up has all the indicators of potentially being overbought.

To protect against that, he suggested selling puts against the stock with a view towards buying back later at a lower price.

It was a good idea. IonQ broke below $20 on Dec. 9 and is currently trading just above $16, at its lowest levels since early November.

“IonQ has $587 million in cash on the books and year-to-date total contract value bookings of $15.1 million. While still in the early growth stages, an adjusted net loss of $7.9 million (before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) means the company has plenty of cash to operate, grow its bookings, and begin to realize the revenue from those bookings that will move it into the black."