Ionis Plunges After Roche Ends Phase 3 Huntington’s Drug Trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - Get Report plunged as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday after its partner, Roche Holding, said it would discontinue dosing in its Phase III study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.

The company said in a statement that the decision was based on the results of a pre-planned review of data from the Phase 3 Generation HD1 study conducted by an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

While there were no new or emerging safety signals identified for tominersen, the iDMC made its recommendation based on the investigational therapy's potential benefit/risk profile for study participants, the company said. Participants will continue to be followed for safety and clinical outcomes.

Ionis said dosing also will be paused in the open-label extension study of tominersen while data are carefully analyzed to inform next steps on this study. Roche said the Phase 1 PK/PD study of tominersen and Roche's observational HD Natural History Study will continue.

Ionis CEO Brett Monia said the company was "very disappointed" by the news, though will continue its focus on finding a treatment for Huntington's, a progressive brain disorder that can affect movement, mood and thinking skills.

"We look forward to learning more once Roche has evaluated the full data," he said.

Roche has stated that once full data from the studies are available and analyzed, it will share learnings and future plans with the community.



Ionis shares were down 19.3% at $44.90 in premarket trading after ending the trading day Monday at $55.64. Roche shares fell as much as 1.8% in Zurich.