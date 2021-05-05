TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Drops on Wide Quarterly Loss

Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, and also missed revenue estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.  (IONS) - Get Report fell Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that missed analyst estimates. 

The company reported a net loss of 64 cents per share on revenue of $112 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 51 cents per share on revenue of $128.6 million. 

Ionis shares were down 5.3% to $39.75 Wednesday afternoon. 

"In the first quarter, we took important steps to maximize the value of our wholly owned pipeline," said Ionis CEO Brett Monia. "We also further strengthened the business and continued executing on our strategic priorities."

The company expects data from its Alzheimer's treatment program study to come in this summer, and later this year it expects data from the Phase 3 VALOR study of its ALS treatment candidate tofersen. 

"We expect tofersen to be our next commercial medicine. These key upcoming catalysts, together with our recent achievements, position us well to have 12 or more products on the market in 2026," Monia said. 

During the quarter, the company finished restructuring its European operations and the company is now "redirecting" towards their highest priority programs, according to CFO Elizabeth Hougen. 

Hougen says that the company is on track to meet its second half financial guidance as research and development revenue increases, while its pipeline continues to advance. 

"Importantly, we are well-capitalized with the resources we need to expand our manufacturing and R&D capacity to support the future needs of our wholly owned pipeline," Hougen said. "This large capital project, which is now underway, is necessary to successfully execute on our goal to drive growth."

Dogecoin
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Play Dogecoin

Google Follows Facebook In Banning Ads For Medical Face Masks As Coronavirus Disinformation Spreads
INVESTING

Google to Allow More Staff to Work Remotely

Blue Origin
INVESTING

Bezos's Blue Origin to Auction Seat for July 20 Space Flight

The Best Small Business Lender Is Square, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Square Earnings - Will They Lift the Selling Pressure on the Stock?

China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record High and Nasdaq Rises as Tech Rebounds

Cerner Stock Jumps, Leerink Raises Price Target
INVESTING

Cerner Shares Slip on Revenue Drop; CEO to Step Down

peloton-slumps-despite-revenue-beat-and-optimistic-forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Sinks After Voluntarily Recalling Treadmills

Unilever Buying Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Latest Old Company Trying to Find New Life
INVESTING

Honest Co. Shares Soar in Stock Market Debut