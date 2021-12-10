Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Investors White-Knuckled Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
Publish date:

Investors White-Knuckled Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report

November inflation expected to come in at 6.8%, the highest level in nearly 40 years.
Author:

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

November inflation expected to come in at 6.8%, the highest level in nearly 40 years.

All eyes are on the latest U.S. inflation numbers set to be released on Friday, and what's expected to be another big number that could cause more volatility in the markets.

U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as anxious investors await the November consumer price index report, considered a prelude to what will take place at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The expectation is for inflation to 6.8% in November, according to a Reuters poll, which would be the highest level in roughly 40 years.

President Joe Biden tried to reassure the country on Thursday that higher prices for food and fuel were starting to ease but noted the change might not be reflected in the numbers coming out tomorrow.

"The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today's reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market," Biden said in what Reuters described as "an unusually long statement" issued ahead of Friday's consumer price index data.

TheStreet Recommends

Inflation reached 6.2% in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years.

Many investors are white-knuckled ahead of the data release, concerned about the potential for tighter monetary policy at next week’s Fed meeting and the impact on stocks.

“The next big move for equities will likely come after the U.S. inflation report... Which could tilt the scales on how fast the Fed tapers and when we can expect that first rate hike," OANDA’s senior market analyst Edward Moya wrote in a Thursday note, according to MarketWatch.

The Fed is expected to say next week that it will double the pace of its bond purchase tapering and hint at more aggressive interest rate hikes coming in 2022 amid surging inflation. 

If it meets those expectations, it will mark at least the fourth significant policy change under Chairman Jerome Powell’s leadership, CNBC reports. 

 

Oracle Lead
INVESTING
ORCL

Oracle Earnings Up On a Big Jump in Cloud Revenue

Broadcom Suffers Major Damage
EARNINGS
AVGO

Broadcom Shares Pop 6% On Positive Earnings

For Foshan's New Airport To Thrive, It Must Set Itself Apart From Other Hubs In The Greater Bay Area, Analysts Say
JIM CRAMER
BAHRLFORD

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Boeing, Hormel, Ford

Bull Market
B

What Is a Bull Market? Definition, Characteristics & Examples

Ford Lead
INVESTING
FVLKAF

Ford Halts Reservations for F-150 Lightning on Strong Demand, CEO Says

Tecnoglass Lead
MARKETS
TGLSGMNKLA

Tecnoglass Stock Plunges As Hindenburg Research Issues Short Report

Gabriel Kreuther restaurant, 2-star Michelin, Aug. 2021
LIFESTYLE
BLMNCMGMCD

The Restaurant Industry Just Had Its Best Month In A Decade

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING
LCID

Lucid Stock Lower After $1.75B Convertible-Note Offering