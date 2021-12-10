Investors White-Knuckled Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report

All eyes are on the latest U.S. inflation numbers set to be released on Friday, and what's expected to be another big number that could cause more volatility in the markets.

U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as anxious investors await the November consumer price index report, considered a prelude to what will take place at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The expectation is for inflation to 6.8% in November, according to a Reuters poll, which would be the highest level in roughly 40 years.

President Joe Biden tried to reassure the country on Thursday that higher prices for food and fuel were starting to ease but noted the change might not be reflected in the numbers coming out tomorrow.

"The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today's reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market," Biden said in what Reuters described as "an unusually long statement" issued ahead of Friday's consumer price index data.

Inflation reached 6.2% in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years.

Many investors are white-knuckled ahead of the data release, concerned about the potential for tighter monetary policy at next week’s Fed meeting and the impact on stocks.

“The next big move for equities will likely come after the U.S. inflation report... Which could tilt the scales on how fast the Fed tapers and when we can expect that first rate hike," OANDA’s senior market analyst Edward Moya wrote in a Thursday note, according to MarketWatch.

The Fed is expected to say next week that it will double the pace of its bond purchase tapering and hint at more aggressive interest rate hikes coming in 2022 amid surging inflation.

If it meets those expectations, it will mark at least the fourth significant policy change under Chairman Jerome Powell’s leadership, CNBC reports.