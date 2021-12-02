Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC?
What Is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC?
Publish date:

Investors in BuzzFeed SPAC Reportedly Pull Out Ahead of Much-Anticipated IPO

The deal valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion and was originally expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Author:

News publisher BuzzFeed, which had announced plans to go public in June via a special-purpose acquisition company, is now having difficulty receiving funding for the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion,and was originally expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The online media outlet is reportedly having trouble raising funds as investors may have pulled out "the bulk of their money," the Journal reported. 

"The company is now expected to receive only a fraction of the $287.5 million held by the SPAC," the Journal reported citing people familiar with the development.

Buzzfeed had originally touted 890 5th Avenue Partnersas for committing $288 million in a cash trust to the IPO.

890 5th Avenue Partners is led by Executive Chairman Adam Rothstein and CEO Emiliano Calemzuk. Rothstein was to join BuzzFeed’s board when the deal was first announced.

TheStreet Recommends

The company did not return a request for comment from The Street.

The Journal's report did not share exact details of how many investors may have backed out from the deal or shared names, nor how much each investor might now be contributing.

BuzzFeed had said in June 2021 that investors led by Redwood Capital Management, including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management and Silver Rock Financial were contributing $150 million in convertible-note financing to support the deal.

As part of the deal. BuzzFeed Founder Jonah Peretti had agreed to acquire Complex Networks from Hearst and Verizon Communications  (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report for $300 million, structured as $200 million in cash and $100 million in BuzzFeed equity.

"With today’s announcement, we’re taking the next step in BuzzFeed’s evolution, bringing capital and additional experience to our business,” BuzzFeed Chief Executive Officer Peretti said in a statement at the time.

SPACs are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.

BuzzFeed acquired telecom giant Verizon Media's digital media brand HuffPost in a stock deal in November last year.

Tags
terms:
SPAC
Grab Holdings Lead
MARKETS

Grab's IPO Fizzles in First Day of Trading

Darkened photo of a large office building with stylized text overlay that reads "What Are Dividends?"
D

What Is a Dividend? Definition, Examples & Related Terms

China To Boost Natural Gas Production And Trim Imports, Despite Glut And Pandemic-induced Price Slump, Top Distributor Says
COMMODITIES
XOMARCMX

Opal Fuels Will Go Public Via SPAC, As Alternative Energy Gains Fans

Chinese Coffee Entrepreneur In Macau Plans Expansion To Meet Caffeine Needs Of The Bay Area
PERSONAL FINANCE
SBUX

Coffee Prices Surge But Consumers Have Yet to Feel the Burn, Analysts Say

Cryptocurrency Coins_051321
INVESTING

Discipline is Key for Crypto Day Traders, Analyst Says

Inflation-thumb
INVESTING

Fed Governor Says Bank Should Prepare to Increase Interest Rates

crypto
CRYPTOCURRENCY

India Isn't Banning Cryptocurrency After All

4. Cheniere Energy Up 12 Months After Chanos Shorting Campaign
INVESTING
DKNGDASH

Chanos Says He's Short DraftKings and DoorDash